SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: Building work begins at the school this week. The roof over the main hall and the kitchen will be replaced and insulation increased. This is a very welcome project funded by East Sussex and we hope there won’t be too much disruption whilst the work is carried out. This week we are also continuing with our information coffee mornings for parents and carers. Each class teacher meets with the parents to explain the requirements for their year group and outline the expectations for the coming year. We are delighted that so many parents are able to come along to these important events (see website for further details). Next week the Year 4 Orange Otters will be visiting Anne of Cleves house to help them with all their Tudor related learning. Their learning is brought alive through workshops and opportunities to get into role and dress up.

TRINITY AT SOUTH MALLING: (Parish church). This coming Sunday, Revd Steve Daughtery, the Vicar of the three Trinity churches, will be leading the Communion service at South Malling, with music from the music group. The service begins at 9.30am and all are welcome.

MALLING RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Last week’s meeting heard that the Food Bank was working well. Numbers had dropped a little over summer but it is expected that they will grow as winter puts more stresses on people’s incomes. They are also seeking ways of storing food for the difficulties ahead. The food which Waitrose is now collecting is being shared across the three Food Banks in Lewes. One of the really positive developments is that the increase in donated food is reducing some of the higher costs required each week. Another positive factor is that allotment holders have been offering fresh fruit and vegetables to help the provision of a balanced diet. The committee is beginning to plan for a Christmas dinner again this year and looking to cater for around people.