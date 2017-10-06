Teacher, Mrs Jo O’Donoghue, says: It was lovely to see parents/carers at our e-safety coffee morning this week. Online safety is becoming an increasingly important topic for us in school and we hope parents found it useful to hear how they can support their children to use technology as safely as possible. As it was national e-safety week, we also invited parents to join the lessons we teach on e-safety, so they could hear the key messages we give the children. Next week, starting on Monday, we have the Friends (PTA) AGM at 7pm at the school and we are hoping for a great turn out of parents and friends of the school. We are looking forward to celebrating our Harvest Festival on Friday October 13 with donations of non-perishable food as well as produce from our own school garden and grounds.

TRINITY AT SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). Will be celebrating its church Harvest Festival this coming Sunday in South Malling School Hall, starting at 9.30am. The service is an all-age service led by Children, Schools and Families Minister, Neil Chisnall and Helena Pearce. There will be a guest appearance by Tom Morley of Instant Teamwork, who we are told, will be bringing his African drums and leading some of the music, using even more unexpected percussion instruments in what will be a celebration of the very successful, Let there be More Light, project. Come and join in, and bring harvest gifts of fruit, vegetables and dry goods which will go to the local food bank. All are welcome. The service begins at 9.30am. Refreshments will be available from 9am.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Chairman, Cllr John Lamb, has been given details of the plans to develop Malling Community Centre. First of all, plans will be displayed for residents in mid-November. The costs and designs should then be agreed in December. A contractor will then be chosen by Easter, with work possibly to start in June or July. Additional grants and loans will need to be found to pay for some of the work, but there is more than enough time to find them, says the Town Clerk. John also says, ‘We got a bumper load of goods for the Lewes food banks at the collection in Tescos. Thanks to Lewes residents, those who helped in the collection and to Tescos for their help and support.’