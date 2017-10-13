SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: We are nearing our half term holiday and so much has already been achieved in this school year. It seems incredible that our youngest children (our Red Rabbits) only started school five weeks ago. They have settled in so well; enjoying their learning through play and becoming familiar with all the routines of school life. Next week, we have our parent-teacher-child consultations for Years 1 to 6. For Years 3 to 6 the children get a chance to show their parents all their learning from this term and to talk about what their next challenges will be and what help they might need to achieve them. On Friday October 20 the school takes a break for our half term holiday and looks forward to seeing everybody again on Monday October 30 for another busy and exciting term.

TRINITY AT SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). This coming Sunday, members of the three Trinity churches are meeting together at Southover Church (it is the biggest of the three until St John’s is completed) for a joint service as part of their Connect weekend. This is designed to bring together members of the separate congregations who worship in the three Trinity churches each Sunday. The service will begin at 10am and the Bishop of Lewes will be preaching. The service will be followed by a range of seminars in smaller groups. All are welcome. This weekend’s activities begin on Saturday where there is a focus on Love in Action, where various groups will be committed to providing some benefit to our town eg litter picking, gardening and children’s activities. So please note, There will be no services at St John’s or South Malling this weekend.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Malling Tenants and Residents Assocition. Amongst other matters already reported, the most recent meeting raised dissatisfaction with what was described as high levels of cancellations, without warning, of Compass buses. The meeting was told of elderly people left stranded, waiting for buses which just don’t turn up. Also, the meeting was told that some bus drivers don’t know their routes, with more than one example of drivers asking passengers where to go next. The Chair was asked to write to the Traffic Commissioner and to the County Council. On a more positive note, members were told that Grit Bins have been/are being refilled for the coming winter. The Next meeting of the Association will be on Wednesday October 22.