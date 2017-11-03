TRINITY SOUTH MALLING: (The parish church). On Sunday, there is an informal Communion Service led by the Associate Vicar, Revd Jeremy Bamber. Revd Dick Field will be speaking about Wisdom. The regular congregation know that, informal, signals a service which tries to meet the needs of those who are not familiar with the standard form of Anglican communion and might feel its usual (albeit friendly) formality a little off-putting for a new-comer. Music is provided by the church’s music group.

Let There be More Light Project On Sunday, this award-winning, joint children’s Art Installation will be on display in Trinity, South Malling, Church from noon until 4.30pm. The Installation is a joint project between children at South Malling School, The Pells School and South Malling Church Sunday School. It is an enormous display of five loaves and three fish, coloured with patterns designed by individual children and made up from 5000 My Little Ponies in various colours. It celebrates the miracle in the desert, where Jesus, in a bid to feed his followers who’d come to listen to him speak, was given a little boy’s lunch of five loaves and three fish and miraculously eked it out to feed all five thousand of them, with lots left over. Amongst other things, the miracle shows that one small child can help to make an enormous difference with a combination of generosity and trust. The church is hoping to draw 5000 people into the building to see the installation and take note of its message. The Installation won a special prize in the recent Church Schools’ Art Competition. All are welcome to come and see it, especially parents and other relations who haven’t yet seen the piece, which is a miracle of trust and cooperation in itself. Refreshments are available.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: The next meeting of this hard-working and stalwart committee will be its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday November 22, probably in the Malling Community Centre but watch this space for any updates closer to the time. The association offers a Sounding Board for the irritations and wider anxieties of local people and because it includes local councillors and tough local people who speak their minds, it is listened to and has weight. All tenants and residents of Malling are members, and are welcome/entitled to attend and have their say.