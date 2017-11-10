SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: Looking back briefly to the end of last term, the Head says a firm and heartfelt, ‘Thank you, to all our parents and carers, for the many donations of food for our Harvest assembly. During the assembly, we sang a selection of modern and traditional songs, enjoyed performances based on Bible themes from the children in Years 4 and 5 and listened to an inspiring talk by Neil from Trinity about helping those who have less than we do. After the assembly, the food was packed up by our very efficient Year 6 children. Each year we decide on a charity to support, and make sure that we vary where our donations go so that the children can begin to understand about the range of different needs. This year the gifts were donated to the Newhaven Foyer and will be distributed to those in need in the coming weeks. Thank you. Since September we have also been harvesting our own crops. There has been an abundance of apples and plums from our orchard, which the children have enjoyed tasting and making into delicious crumbles. Thank you also to Mrs Swan, for arranging a beautiful Harvest display which included some of our own fruit and produce.’

SOUTH MALLING CHURCH: (One of the Trinity churches). The second Sunday of each month is the Family Service, with its particular focus on children, though still including the wider congregation. The service begins at 9.30am with coffee and doughnuts available from 9.15am. Since Sunday is Remembrance Sunday, the service will include a short Act of Remembrance.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Malling Tenants and Residents Association are looking for a few more committee members and hoping that ordinary members might consider standing for office at their AGM on Wednesday November 22 at the Community Centre. Whether or not, do put this date in your diary and go along to have your say and support your neighbourhood. It begins at 6.45pm, with refreshments for those who might have missed their tea. For more information, contact Sue Winkett, the secretary.