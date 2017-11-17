SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: Has a busy couple of weeks ahead. The Head says: Firstly, there are New Parent Visits. We are holding our open days for prospective parents on Tuesday November 28 at 10am and Wednesday November 29 at 2pm. If you have a child due to start school in September 2018 please come and join us. Then there is Anti-Bullying Week, which this year takes place during the week of November 13 to 17. The theme is All Different, All Equal and we will be holding assemblies and planning lessons around that key statement. The website: www.antibullying alliance.org.uk is an excellent resource for more information. Finally there is Children in Need: We are supporting Children in Need this year today, Friday. There will be a mega-market of fun, games and activities in the hall. The children can also wear any spotty clothes to school on the 17th for a donation.

SOUTH MALLING CHURCH: (Parish Church and one of the three Trinity churches). This Sunday’s Service is Holy Communion. It will be led by the Associate Vicar, Revd Jeremy Bamber, and focusses on the right way of doing things, not putting yourself first but thinking more of the needs and welfare of others. The music will be led by the organ and Music Group. The service begins at 9.30am, and all are welcome.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Malling Tenants and Residents Association will hold their AGM on Wednesday, 6.45pm at the Community Centre. All Malling residents are members and are welcome to attend.