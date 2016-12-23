CHRIST CHURCH: The church held a successful “Carols on the Green “ service at Nevill Green last Sunday. The sunny weather brought out a good crowd to sing favourite Christmas Carols and enjoy mince pies and spicy hot drinks . Back indoors, we had our annual carol service in the church on December 18th. There will be no Friday Tots today. On Christmas Day , we have a special Sunday morning family service at the slightly earlier time of 10.00 a.m. , where all will be very welcome as we celebrate Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem. We have a special Christmas Holiday “Messy Church” on Friday 30 December at 10.30a,m, where families can enjoy craft activities , a short celebration ,and a buffet lunch. The theme is “The Ten Lepers” On New Years Day , January 1 . we have our Sunday morning service back at the normal time of 10.30 a.m. , led by Peter Ingram . In the evening on January 8 , there will be a special Joint Epiphany Service at Christ Church with our friends from St Anne’s Church

St Mary’s Supporters Club: Come and join us on New Years Eve with the Disco Knights to say farewell to 2016 and welcome the new in with a cheer with friends and family. Bar open until 1am.

A Happier New Year: Yes this country is in a mess at the moment with all the uncertainty and transport strikes but I can’t be the only one to be thoroughly fed up with reading the all the sniping letters about Brexit in the paper. If you can do something positive about it, do it. If not, try expending all that energy on something that could make a difference to someone, like voluntary work. I am thankful we are not a country at war. Only verbally apparently. Agree to disagree, quietly, and get on with your lives. I would like to wish you all a Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year.

