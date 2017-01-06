HAPPY NEW YEAR: Happy 2017. I hope everyone had a good Christmas, but by the law of averages some people didn’t, so I hope things improve for them in 2017. As we move into the New Year I hope things will get better on all fronts, but I am not holding my breath, as the train strikes continue and battles still rage over Brexit etc. Can you believe that Southern Rail are not even putting on buses? What part of ‘providing a public service’ do they not understand? I hope I can continue to keep you informed and at times, amused in this column, but I can only do that if you let me know what’s going on in and around the Nevill.

CHRIST CHURCH: Christ Church Tots resume their sessions for pre-school children and their carers today, Friday, at 9.30am. This Sunday morning, which is Epiphany Sunday, we have a Communion Service led by our Minister, Rev John Gordon, beginning at 10.30am, followed by a church walk to clear the New Year cobwebs. In the evening, Christ Church hosts a special joint service for Epiphany with St Anne’s, starting at 6.30pm. All are welcome .Christ Church has successfully raised over £2000 during 2016 for Virtual Doctors, a charity which provides digital links to rural clinics in southern Zambia. The money has purchased 11 smartphones, which enable doctors and nurses there to tap into a wider network of medical expertise and so improve diagnosis and treatment for people in remote rural areas. In 2017, Christ Church will be raising money for Rwanda Aid

NEVILL BONFIRE: We will be collecting jumble on the Nevill Estate after 6pm on Friday January 13. The society will be holding a jumble sale at the Ringmer Village Hall on Saturday January 14. Our next jumble at Ringmer will be Saturday March 11.

