IT COSTS NOTHING: I was walking along Nevill Road and standing on the pavement were a group of male youth’s who had no intention of moving over for me to walk past without me stepping in the road. As I had no intention of stepping onto the road, I said ‘excuse me’ and one of the young men (I’m being polite here) very reluctantly moved forward giving me just enough room, whilst throwing me a dirty look. When did young people stop having manners and being polite to their elders. I am aware that it is not necessarily a representation of all young people thank goodness.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH: Good Friday 1.30pm to 3pm Devotional Service with hymns and at 6pm a Walk of Witness (meet at St Pancras). Tomorrow, Saturday, at 8pm Vigil Service at St Michael’s. Easter Sunday at 8am Holy Communion and at 10am Sung Eucharist with Easter Egg Hunt.

CHRIST CHURCH: This is Easter weekend, the most important event of the Christian year. Today (Good Friday) we have a special morning service at 10.30am led by Rev Geoffrey Whitfield, where we will remember Christ’s sacrifice and death on the cross. Later in the day we will join other churches in Lewes for a Walk of Witness through the town at 6pm. Easter Sunday we reflect on Christ’s Resurrection with a communion service at 10.30am led by Rev John Gordon.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: April 21 is Bingo Night with cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm and everyone welcome. April 22 is an evening of traditional Nevill Folk Music starting at 8pm. Website st.maryssupportersclub.co.uk

NEVILL NEWSLETTER: We have now have been delivering the newsletter twice a year for a number of years and the residents association are extremely grateful. Some of you have only just started delivering and some of you have been doing it for years and you might feel, like me, that it is now getting more difficult to deliver. It’s the AGM on May 22 and if anyone feels they would like a give up their delivery or you would like to put your name forward to help, now is the time. You can contact Alan Chairman, Daphne or David Sale or indeed come to the AGM on May 22.

NEVILL OPEN GARDENS: Sunday July 2, 2pm to 5pm. Nevill Open Gardens returns this summer offering a rare opportunity to explore the secrets of hidden and private gardens of this popular corner of Lewes. Gardens of all shapes and sizes will open to the public, and keen gardeners will be on hand to share their passion and offer advice. Explore their gardens, ask questions and maybe get a cup of tea and a slice of cake. Entry is by programme, available at outlets soon to be announced, with all proceeds going to Lewes Victoria Hospital. To make this event a success we need your gardens. Nevill Open Gardens can only take place if we have enough residents willing to open their garden to the public. All types of garden are welcome. If you live on the Nevill and would like to offer your garden, please get in touch with us on 07919195908 or email sarah@thewildeye.co.uk by Friday May 12.

