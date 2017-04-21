BADMINTON: New members are needed for our badminton club which has been running for over 60 years at St Mary’s Church Hall, Highdown Road. We meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm and would welcome new players. The cost is £3 an evening which includes tea or coffee. There is no membership charge and you only pay if you play. Non players are very welcome and we have badminton rackets you can borrow. If anyone is interested please phone Wendy on Lewes 01273 472157.

OPEN GARDENS: Nevill Open Gardens returns on the afternoon of Sunday July 2 between 2pm and 5pm offering a rare opportunity to explore the secrets of hidden and private gardens of this popular corner of Lewes. Gardens of all shapes and sizes will open to the public and keen gardeners will be on hand to share their passion and offer advice. Explore their gardens, ask questions and maybe get a cup of tea and a slice of cake. Entry is by programme, available at outlets soon to be announced, with all proceeds going to Lewes Victoria Hospital. To make this event a success we need your gardens. This event can only take place if we have enough residents willing to open their garden to the public. All types of garden are welcome. If you live on the Nevill and would like to offer your garden, please phone: 07919195908 or email sarah@thewildeye.co.uk by Friday May 12.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Bingo tonight, Friday, with cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm and everyone welcome. Tomorrow, Saturday, is an evening of traditional Nevill Folk Music starting at 8pm. Website st.maryssupportersclub.co.uk

ST ANNE’S CHURCH: The Parishioners Annual Meeting and Annual Parochial Church Meeting will be held at the church on Sunday April 30 at 10.15am. There will be just one morning service at 9am. Thursday April 27 at 1.10pm is a lunch time Recital. Luca Luciana (clarinet) and James Hayes (piano). Free Entrance with retiring collection; refreshments available before and after the recital.

CHRIST CHURCH: Christ Church Tots returns after the Easter break with a session for pre-school children and their carers today, Friday, at 9.30am. This Sunday we have another Messy Church with a free breakfast , craft activities and a short act of worship. This begins at 9am and should be finished around 10am. A warm welcome to all, especially young families.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.