NEWS FOR NEVILL: The Good Neighbour Scheme launches on May15 at 7.30pm at St Marys Church Hall, Highdown Road. If you can attend this important new venture for the Nevill Estate then please do. In this time of uncertain outcomes with the EU exit the general election and that outcome and money being cut from budgets, a good neighbour might well be necessary.

CHRIST CHURCH: We have another Christ Church Tots session for for pre-school children and their carers today, Friday, at 9.30am. This Sunday the morning service at 10.30am will be led by Dr Graham Campling. Looking ahead, our Annual Church Meeting will follow the Sunday morning service on May 14 and in the following week, our door-to-door collectors will be out in the Wallands area of Lewes collecting for Christian Aid, the charity which helps the world’s poor and needy.

BADMINTON: New members are needed for our badminton club which has been running for over 60 years at St Mary’s Church Hall, Highdown Road. We meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm and would welcome new players. The cost is £3 an evening which includes tea or coffee. There is no membership charge and you only pay if you play. Non players are very welcome and we have badminton rackets you can borrow. If anyone is interested please phone Wendy on Lewes 01273 472157.

OPEN GARDENS: Nevill Open Gardens returns on the afternoon of Sunday July 2 between 2pm to 5pm offering a rare opportunity to explore the secrets of hidden and private gardens of this popular corner of Lewes. Gardens of all shapes and sizes will open to the public, and keen gardeners will be on hand to share their passion and offer advice. Explore their gardens, ask questions and maybe get a cup of tea and a slice of cake. Entry is by programme, available at outlets soon to be announced, with all proceeds going to Lewes Victoria Hospital. To make this event a success we need your gardens. This event can only take place if we have enough residents willing to open their garden to the public. All types of garden are welcome. If you live on the Nevill and would like to offer your garden, please phone: 07919195908 or email sarah@thewildeye.co.uk by Friday May 12.

LEWES NEVILLE WI: At our meeting on Wednesday April 19 we met Truffle, a chocolate Labrador and her owner, Sandy Bone who came to tell us about Sussex Caring Pets. It is an organisation that matches pets (not just dogs) and their owners with organisations like schools and care homes. They visit regularly and interact with the students and residents. The therapeutic effect of contact with animals is well established. School children who are hesitant to read aloud to an adult will happily read aloud to a friendly, non judgemental animal and it does wonders for their confidence. Truffle wandered around the hall accepting pats and strokes as well as treats which Sandy gave us to give to her. The majority of us are fond of dogs and we thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Truffle and the work that she and Sandy do.

Three members and a husband attended the Open Day on April 4 at Newhaven incinerator which was a fascinating and informative experience. We were required to don a hi-viz jacket as well as a hard hat, goggles, gloves and headphones attached to a receiver to help us hear what our guide was telling us. We were shown where the dustcarts arrived and tipped their load which was then sorted by an enormous grabber controlled by a man in front of a computer and behind a glass screen. After being sorted and shredded the rubbish eventually reaches its final destination, a fiery furnace burning at over 600°C. The ashes are used in the making of roads and the bits of metal which remain are recycled. We were told that between 30 and 40 percent of the rubbish arriving at the site could have been recycled. There are no longer any landfill sites in Sussex and the waste from all the county comes to be dealt with in Newhaven. It was a very interesting experience which we enjoyed very much.

The competition was Flower of the Month which was won by Margaret March with a lovely spray of clematis. Next month it is Resolutions when we are presented with the resolutions to be voted on at the AGM. This will be followed by a bingo session.

