JUMBLE SALE: Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society are holding a jumble sale at the Ringmer Village Hall on Saturday May 13, doors open at 2pm. We will be collecting jumble on the Nevill Estate after 6pm on Friday May 12.

FRIENDS OF LANDPORT BOTTOM: Friends of Landport Bottom will be holding a public meeting at 7.30pm to 9pm on Monday at St Mary’s Church Hall, Highdown Road. Everyone is welcome. This is a great chance to meet the Rangers, raise any issues and talk to other people who use and enjoy this beautiful open space on the north-west edge of Lewes. A contribution of 50p towards the cost of the hall would be appreciated. You can also find us on Facebook or visit our website at http://e-voice.org.uk/friendsoflandportbottom/ Please let me know if there is anything that you particularly want to be discussed. I have already had comments about the replacement for the lifting gate near the allotments (gate 14).

CHRIST CHURCH : The week starts with another Christ Church Tots session today, Friday, morning for pre-school children and their carers from 9.30am to 11.30am. On Sunday morning the service will be led by Rev Janet Morley and begins at 10.30am. All the papers for our Annual Church Meeting, to be held the following Sunday, May 14, will be available at that time. This will include the annual report describing all the activities going on at Christ Church over the last year, as we have built up our work in the local community. We are also gearing up for Christian Aid Week, which will run from May 14 to 20. We will be doing door-to-door collections on the Wallands area of Lewes to raise money for the world’s poorest and neediest people, particularly refugees from conflict and famine. A service to launch the Week will held at St Anne’s Church in Western Road, Lewes on Sunday May 14 at 6.30pm.

GARDENING CLUB: The St Mary’s Gardening Club will be meeting on Monday at St Mary’s Social Centre at 7.45pm. The speaker for the evening will be member Vicki Trenhaile whose talk is titled My Lima, My Peru. She was born and grew up there and returns regularly to visit her family. She will be giving a picture of her life there with particular focus on the plants and landscape around Lima. Visitors are very welcome (£2). There is also a raffle and bookstall as well as refreshments. The competition is An Exotic Fruit Salad.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Bingo on May 26. Cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Come and join us for a Whist drive evening on Saturday May 13 starting at 8pm. Cash prizes and raffle. Non members welcome. The club will reopen Sunday lunchtime from June 4. Opening time noon to 3pm. The club is always available for hire Sunday lunchtime for christenings, parties etc. The club’s Annual General Meeting will be held in the bar on June 5 at 7.30pm. All members are invited and encouraged to attend. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held or if you wish to make a booking.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.