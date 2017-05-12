RIVERSIDE CLUB: As I am the Chairman, I will try to include this as an item each week. The trip to Kew Gardens was very successful and everyone enjoyed the day. This Fridays talk is Along Cuckmere by Kevin Gorden and next Friday is the AGM. If you are a member please come along to keep abreast of what is happening. To tempt you, there will be tea and home made scones, some made by my own fair hands! Our next trip to Bletchley is now fully subscribed.

GOOD NEIGHBOUR SCHEME: Launch of NRGNS is May 15 at 7 30pm in St Mary’s Church Hall, Highdown Road. Light refreshments will be served. Our Good Neighbour scheme will be able to provide day-to-day support for Nevill residents who may need help on an occasional or regular basis. Our volunteers will be able to complete practical tasks such as driving, shopping, putting out bins, collecting prescriptions, helping with computers and paperwork or popping in for a chat or cup of tea. All our services are free, apart from a 45p per mile charge to cover any petrol costs.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Come and join us for a Whist Drive evening tomorrow, Saturday, starting at 8pm. Cash prizes and raffle. Non members welcome. The club will reopen Sunday lunchtimes from June 4. Opening time noon to 3pm. The club is always available for hire Sunday lunchtime for christenings, parties etc. The club’s Annual General Meeting will be held in the bar on June 5 at 7.30pm. All members are invited and encouraged to attend. Our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk has all our events and booking details.

ELECTIONS: Once again our hard working Councillor Ruth O’Keeffe has been re-elected, even though we had boundary changes forced on us, which shows how much respect she has earned. Well done and thanks Ruth for all your hard work on our behalf.

CHRIST CHURCH: The week starts with Friday morning’s Christ Church Tots session for pre-school children and their carers from 9.30am to 11.30am. Sunday is a very busy day beginning with a morning communion service at 10.30am led by our Minister, Rev John Gordon. This is followed by the Church Annual Meeting, where we will review the progress of the church over the last year and look forward to the coming year with a new mission and new appointments. The annual report can be seen on line at: www.christ-church.org. The meeting will be followed by lunch. Later in the day we launch Christian Aid Week (May 14 to 20) with a special service with other Lewes area churches at St Anne’s Church at 6.30pm. We will be doing house-to-house collections for Christian Aid in the Wallands area over the week with funds going to refugees displaced by conflict and famine around the world. On Thursday, we will be helping Churches Together in the Lewes area (CTLA) who are holding a General Election Hustings at Kings Church, off Brooks Road, at 7.30pm. All the parliamentary election candidates have been invited to the event, which at previous elections have always been well-attended, lively and informative sessions to help local people decide where to give their vote.

LOST GIRL GUIDES: The 4th Lewes Southover Girl Guides are 70 years old this year and to celebrate we are hosting an afternoon tea party for former members of 4th Lewes Guides on June 17. If you are a former member (1947-2017), please contact Lisa at lewesguides@hotmail.co.uk or 07719660292 and we will send you further details. It would be great to see you and if you are in contact with any other former 4th Lewes Guides, please let us know and we can send out an invitation. We are trying hard to find former members and it occurred to me that some of these ladies may well be still living in Lewes.

WALLANDS SCHOOL: Friends of Wallands Jumble Sale final figure is £1083.35 profit. Thank you so much for all your help, donations, cakes and rummaging. We will be doing another one next March so save your clear out till then. Joss Kearley-Light, Eddie Baker and Mia Goode all competed at the Sussex Judo trials in Worthing in order to try and gain a place on the Sussex Squad for the year. In his first trials, relative newcomer to competition Eddie did very well against some much more experienced players, trying out different techniques. Whilst he didn’t medal this year, Eddie’s attitude was fantastic and he remained throughout the day to support the rest of the club. Mia had a good day, showing how far her judo has progressed over the past year, she had a tough group of girls to contend with and came away with a much deserved bronze medal and a place on the Sussex Squad for the year. Joss was competing in her first trials and had a fantastic day, winning three out of four fights and taking the silver medal for her group, gaining a place on the squad and will also be representing Sussex this coming weekend in the Inter-counties competition against Kent, Surrey and Hampshire. Furthermore, Joss and Mia both fought at the Class Master Spring Event last weekend. Joss had a difficult day with some much higher graded players to contend with but she smiled throughout and came away with a runner’s up bronze medal for her efforts. Mia had a great day, defeating all three of her opponents without much difficulty and taking the gold medal. Anyone interested in Judo should contact Lisa Kearley on 07944851648.

