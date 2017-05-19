SUPPORT NEEDED: Two events need your support. The residents AGM is on Monday and with a lot of hard work over the years the residents association has served the residents well but needs input from us, so please show your support by attending. The other event is the Sports Day on June 24 which is open to any child of Lewes. The sports are held on Nevill Green and yours truly participated in the 1950’s, which just goes to show how well this annual event has evolved over the years. See below for more details on both events.

COMMUNITY TRANSPORT: The CTLA which stands for the Lewes Area needs more support from everyone in Lewes. They offer a wonderful opportunity for people to socialise and make new friends. Every month, members are offered a wide variety of trips and lunches to garden centres, markets theatres and more. Membership is free with a door to door service. For more information telephone: 01273 517332 or email info@ctla.org.uk The website is: www.ctla.org.uk

NEVILL RESIDENTS AGM: Will be held on Monday at 8pm in St Mary’s Church Hall, Highdown Road. Juliet Oxborrow of Transition Town Lewes will talk about the Rain Gardens project and other ways to reduce the risk of flooding in our area. David Sale has acted as newsletter distributor for over 10 years since it’s concept and would like to retire so if someone else would be willing to take this on twice a year, he would be very grateful. The meeting is for all Nevill residents and it’s neighbours. The organizers of the 2017 Garden Trail, Sarah Blake and Carol Smithyes, will come to the meeting and report their progress. There will be 16 gardens to visit this year.

SPORTS DEADLINE: Registration is now open for St Mary’s Children’s Sports Day which takes place on Nevill Green on Saturday June 24. The sports day is a chance for children from pre-school age up to Year 8 to take part in fun races and win medals and trophies. Events include obstacle races, egg & spoon and skipping, with a triathlon for Years 3 and 4 and a Pentathlon for Years 5 to 8, so winners won’t just be the fastest runners. Event organiser, Mel Jarman said, ‘This will be a great day for all the family. Bring a picnic down to the green, enjoy the sport and support a fantastic community event. This is the 69th year of St Mary’s Children’s Sports so we hope that families will come and carry on the tradition of sports day.’ Registration for Sports Day closes on June 9. For information and entry forms email stmaryssportsbn7@gmail.com or see the group’s Facebook page St Mary’s Children’s Sports, Lewes.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH: Lunchtime Recital on Thursday at 1.10pm. English music for piano and strings including the piano trio by Alan Rawsthorne and the Phantasy quartet by Frank Bridge. Free entrance with a retiring collection. Refreshments available before and after the recital.

RIVERSIDE CLUB: Calling all members for the AGM today, starting at 2pm with tasty home made scones with your afternoon cuppa. Next Friday is a talk by Paul Miles on Tricks of the Liquor Trade.

CHRIST CHURCH: Once again the week starts with a Christ Church Tots session for pre-school children and their carers, from 9.30am to 11.30am today, Friday. On Sunday we have two services at 10.30am Christine Sweet leads morning service and at 6.30pm Rev John Gordon takes an evening communion service. Think Tank returns on Wednesday with a discussion on contemporary society and religion, with Rev Dr Andrew Wingate on India Revisited. He will focus on political, social, economic and religious change as India emerges as a major power.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Bingo May 26, cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Saturday May 27, Disco and Karaoke night from 8pm. The club will reopen Sunday lunchtime from June 4, noon to 3pm. The club is always available to hire through the day on Sundays, for christenings, parties etc. The Annual General Meeting will be held in the bar on June 5 from 7.30pm. All members are invited and encouraged to attend. Our website stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk shows what events are being held and for how to make a booking.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.