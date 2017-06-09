OBSERVATIONS: We had a wonderful week away in Halkidiki Greece. It was great to see the number of young Dads looking after their children. It seemed as if Mums had said ‘we will go on holiday, but Dad will take care of the children’. They were making a good job of it too. We were rather dismayed to observe that when mums were left with the baby/toddlers, they were on their smart phones, totally ignoring their offspring. No interaction at all, which makes me wonder how children will communicate with each other at school. When did it become the norm for men to wear hats indoors and at the food table? I personally think it is really bad manners. I am of an age when I would have had the hat knocked off my head by either parent.

CHRIST CHURCH: Today (Friday), Christ Church Tots returns after its half-term break with another session for pre-school children and their carers from 9.30am to 11.30am. On Sunday, our morning service at 10.30am will be the last led by our outgoing minister, Rev John Gordon, before he takes up a new appointment at Banstead in Surrey. The service will also include a presentation by Karen Mundy of Rwanda Aid, our overseas charity for 2017. We are hoping to raise £2000 over the year for a project to assist street children in Rwanda. After the service there will be a special lunch to say goodbye to John and to wish him well in his new ministry. We are now taking registrations for our annual Holiday Club which will be held over three days from Wednesday August 2 to Friday August 4, 10am to 12.30pm. The theme this year will be Polar Explorers and the Holiday Club is for children in Reception up to Year 6. The cost is £12 for all three sessions for one child and then £3 each for brothers/sisters for all three sessions. To register a place or for further details please email christchurchactivities@btconnect.com or call 07516 715425.

GOOD NEIGHBOUR SCHEME: The scheme will be able to provide day-to-day support for Nevill residents who may need help on an occasional or regular basis. Our volunteers will be able to complete practical tasks such as driving, shopping, putting out bins, collecting prescriptions, helping with computers and paperwork or popping in for a chat or cup of tea. All our services are free, other than a 45p per mile charge to cover any petrol costs. The scheme was launched on 15th May and has already helped several residents with a variety of requests. If you’d like to meet some of our volunteers, and find out more about the scheme, come and visit our stall at the Extravaganza on Nevill Green on Saturday July 8. Ring 07548 069063 and leave a message, giving your name and phone number. Before we can help, a volunteer will first need to visit you to take simple registration details. You can then explain any individual needs you may have eg mobility. The volunteer can also answer any questions you may have about the scheme. Only ask for help once registered. Again, ring 07548 069063 and leave a message, giving your name and phone number. The phone holderwill call you back to take details of your request. One of two things will happen next: A volunteer will phone you to make arrangements or the phone holder will phone to let you know if nobody is available this time.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Tonight, Friday, is Bingo and again on June 23. Eyes down 8.30pm. June 24 will be Quiz Night. Everyone welcome.

GARDENING CLUB: The St Mary’s Gardening Club are holding a plant sale tomorrow, Saturday, at 47 Highdown Road from 10am to 2pm. There will be a selection of annual, perennial and vegetable plants for sale at very reasonable prices. Come and have a look. And buy.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.