CREAM TEA: Lewes, Ringmer and District Social Group for the Blind and Partially Sighted People are having a fund raising Midsummer Afternoon Cream Tea at a cost of £3pp on Wednesday from 2pm to 4pm in Ringmer Village Hall. There is a huge raffle, a home-made cake stall and book sale. Our group is completely self- funding, so please come along and support us.

RIVERSIDE CLUB: Today, Friday, we have Comic Poems by Claire Baldry. On Wednesday our next outing is to Mapledurham and I understand there are still a few seats available at £30 each. Contact me if interested.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: The club is now open Sunday lunchtimes noon til 3pm and is always available to hire throughout the day on a Sunday for Christenings, parties etc. Bingo June 23, cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Quiz night Saturday June 24 at 8pm. £2 per person, teams of four. All welcome. Barbecue and skittles evening in the garden (or in the bar if weather unfavourable) Friday June 30 at 8pm. Skittles £2, barbecue £6. Children under 11 years £3. Tickets available over the bar. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held or to make a booking.

CHRIST CHURCH: The church said a fond farewell to our outgoing Minister, Rev John Gordon, at a special service last Sunday. This was followed by a lunch together with the congregation. Today, Friday, we have another Christ Church Tots session for pre-school children and their carers from 9.30am to 11.30am. Sunday morning service at 10.30am is led by Gwyneth Watkinson. Looking ahead, we have another Thinktank session on Wednesday June 28 at 7.30pm, where Dr John Haigh of Sussex University will speak on Some (Easy) Mathematics in Everyday Life. His talk will include material on money, health, voting systems, TV game shows and sporting tournaments. No specialist knowledge of mathematics is required to enjoy this session. We are taking registrations for our annual Holiday Club which will be held over three days from Wednesday August 2 to Friday August 4, 10am to 12.30pm. The theme this year will be Polar Explorers and the Holiday Club is for children in Reception up to Year 6. The cost is £12 for all three sessions for one child and then £3 each for brothers/sisters for all three sessions. To register a place, or for further details, please email christchurchactivities@btconnect.com or call 07516 715425.

