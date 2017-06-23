THOUGHTS: I don’t think I can start this weeks PP without a comment about the loss of life in the Grenfell Tower fire. I was extremely moved by the sight, and I would like to say our thoughts and prayers are with you all. CHRIST CHURCH: Today, Friday, we have another Tots session for pre-school children and their carers from 9.30am to 11.30am. On Sunday we have a Messy Church beginning at 9am with a breakfast of cereals, bacon butties and tea/coffee, followed by craft activities and a short act of worship. All are welcome, particularly young families. There is a Thinktank session on Wednesday at 7.30pm, where Dr John Haigh of Sussex University will speak on Some (Easy) Mathematics in Everyday Life. His talk will include material on money, health, voting systems, TV game shows, and sporting tournaments . No specialist knowledge of mathematics is required to enjoy this session. Earlier on Wednesday, at 3pm, there is a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Rev Geoffrey Whitfield, who passed away at the end of May, only a few weeks after his wife Jean. We will remembering Geoffrey and the great passion he brought to everything he did from preaching, to pastoral care, to bringing together Israeli and Palestinian children through sport, to chaplaincy work at Sussex University. We are now taking registrations for our annual Holiday Club which will be held over three days from Wednesday August 2 to Friday August 4, 10am to 12.30pm. The theme this year will be Polar Explorers and the Holiday Club is for children in Reception up to Year 6. The cost is £12 for all three sessions for one child and then £3 each for brothers/sisters for all three sessions. To register a place ,or for further details, please email christchurch activities@btconnect.com or call 07516 715425. Our house to house collections for Christian Aid Week in the Wallands area from May 14 to 20 raised £1493.61 for the world’s poor, particularly refugees from conflict, civil strife and hunger. This is well up on last year’s £1406. Thank you to people in the Wallands area for their generous support.

ADULT BALLET: Claire Lyons will be starting a new Thursday morning class on June 29 at 9.30am in St Mary’s Hall, Highdown Road. You don’t need any previous experience at all and you don’t need ballet shoes, just a pair of thick socks and lots of enthusiasm! People enjoy ballet due to improvements in memory, posture and balance as well as the obvious fitness benefits. The classes are all weight bearing which is a recommended way of exercising to reduce your chances of osteoporosis and they are generally low impact. Classes will be £6 and all are drop in. Claire is an AISTD qualified ballet teacher with many years of teaching experience who has adapted the classic ballet class. This enables almost anyone, whatever their age, fitness or previous injury history to enjoy the class. For more information contact Claire on claire.lyons@sky.com or 07773 194040

JUMBLE SALE: Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society will be holding a jumble sale at the Ringmer Village Hall on Saturday July 1. We will be collecting jumble on the Nevill Estate after 6pm on Friday 3June 30. Our next jumble at Ringmer will be Saturday September 9. We are also progressing with the plans for our Extravaganza which will be held on Nevill Green on Saturday July 8.

RIVERSIDE CLUB: In an effort to bring variety to our entertainment throughout the year, last week was Comic Poems and this weeks talk is entitled Wind in the Willows by a very good speaker, Mark Perry Nash.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: The club is now open Sunday lunchtimes, noon till 3pm, and is always available to hire through the day on a Sunday for christenings, parties etc. Bingo tonight, Friday, cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. Quiz night tomorrow, Saturday, at 8pm. £2 per person, teams of four. All welcome. Barbecue and skittles evening in the garden (or in the bar if weather unfavourable) Friday June 30 at 8pm. Skittles £2, barbecue £6. Children under 11 years £3. Tickets available over the bar. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held or to make a booking.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH: The Esterhazy Chamber Choir director Richard Dawson £12 under 16 years free. Negro Spirituals from a Child of Our Time tomorrow, Saturday, 7.30pm.

