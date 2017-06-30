VIRGIN CABLE: I was talking to my neighbour the other day on the possibility of having a driveway. He told me he might not be able to have the curb dropped because the new Virgin cable is only 10 inches below ground. Apparently to lower the curb, it will cost him an extra £2000 for Virgin to move the cable, as well as the council charge to do the curb. Has anyone actually thought of this? With more and more cars on the roads today, where are they supposed to park if people cannot afford the extra fees now required by Virgin?

ADULT BALLET: Claire Lyons started a new Thursday morning class yesterday, June 29, at 9.30am in St Mary’s Hall, Highdown Road. You don’t need any previous experience at all and you don’t need ballet shoes, just a pair of thick socks and lots of enthusiasm. People enjoy ballet due to improvements in memory, posture and balance as well as the obvious fitness benefits. The classes are all weight bearing which is a recommended way of exercising to reduce your chances of osteoporosis and they are generally low impact. Classes will be £6 and all are drop in. Claire is an AISTD qualified ballet teacher with many years of teaching experience who has adapted the classic ballet class. This enables almost anyone, whatever their age, fitness or previous injury history to enjoy the class. For more information contact Claire on claire.lyons@sky.com or 07773 194040

NEVILL BONFIRE: Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society will be holding a jumble sale at the Ringmer Village Hall tomorrow, Saturday, from 2pm. We will be collecting jumble on the Nevill Estate after 6pm today, Friday.

WALLANDS SCHOOL: Raised £287 for the victims of the London fire so a huge thank you to everyone who baked and ate! Patina Moving On Parade is July 7, 12.30pm to 1.40pm along the High Street, Cliffe and back to the Paddock. This year’s theme is Wonders of Our World celebrating places, architecture and festivals from around the globe. Come and cheer all the local children on as they move on to secondary school and adolescence, a local carnival tradition not to be missed. Everyone welcome.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Tonight, Friday, at 8pm Skittles £2 and barbecue £6. Children under 11years £3. Tickets available over the bar. We look forward to seeing you there.

RIVERSIDE CLUB: Our talk this week is From Cuttings to Garden Centre, an informative talk looking inside laboratories glasshouses to the point where you pick them in the garden centre. Today, Friday, 2pm in St Thomas’s Hall, Cliffe.

EXTRAVAGANZA JULY 8: The afternoon fayre is from noon until 4.30pm with stalls, activities, displays, and games. The entertainment will include women’s and men’s bonfire Tug-o’-War competition for the bonfire cups, a torch-making competition and other arena events. There will be a wide variety of exciting refreshments and a Harvey’s Bar. We will also again be working with the Starfish Youth Music Project to showcase local young musicians. Many of the stalls will be provided by local community groups and other Lewes Bonfire Societies. There are spaces for more stalls still available. The second part of the event will provide live music from 6pm to 10pm. The headline band this year is Full House, an accomplished and popular four-piece rock band, reputedly one of the finest rock and pop covers bands in the area, with experienced professional musicians covering songs from the likes of the Foo Fighters, Kings of Leon, Thin Lizzy, Pink Floyd and more. They will be supported by senior Starfish bands. This part of the event is ticketed (max 500 tickets) priced at £4 in advance and £5 on the day. Advance family tickets will be available at £15 (two adults and up to three children). These are available at Union Music; Leicester Road Stores and Winterbourne Stores. The Harvey’s bar will continue and there will be two food outlets on The Green.

CHRIST CHURCH : We have another Christ Church Tots session for pre-school children and their carers today (Friday) from 9.30am to 11.30am. Our Sunday morning service this week is led by Dr Graham Campling and begins at 10.30am. This will be followed by a special Congregational meeting at which we will be discussing a draft Local Ministry and Mission Review (LMMR). This sets out where the church currently stands and its ambitions and priorities for the future . The LMMR will be used to start the process of calling a new Minister to the church to replace Rev.John Gordon , who has moved to a new post in Surrey this week. We are now taking registrations for our annual Holiday Club which will be held over three days from Wednesday to Friday, August 2 to 4, 10am to 12.30pm. The theme this year will be Polar Explorers and the Holiday Club is for children in Reception up to Year 6. The cost is £12 for all three sessions for one child and then £3 each for brothers/sisters for all three sessions. To register a place or for further details please email christchurchactivities@btconnect.com or call 07516 715425.

GARDENING CLUB: The speaker at St Mary’s Gardening Club on Monday at the St Mary’s Social Centre will be Ian Currie. His talk is titled Gales, Greenhouses and Global Warming. Weather is a topic dear to gardeners and we look forward to hearing what he has to say on the subject. The meeting starts at 7.45pm and there will be refreshments, a bookstall and a raffle. It is the annual sweet pea competition and it is hoped that as many members as possible will enter a class or more. There is the class in memory of Alan Brown. This year it the best sweet pea judged on scent.

NEVILLE WI: The speaker at the June meeting of Lewes Neville WI was Andy Thomas. He spoke to us about the mystery of crop circles. This is a fascinating subject. There is evidence of crop circles going back hundreds of years but as yet no satisfactory explanation as to how they come about. This was followed by a report on the AGM in Liverpool at the beginning of the month. Our delegate, Kay Hackett was able to report that both resolutions were passed. The competition was Flower of the Month which was won by Kay Hackett’s penstemon. Our next meeting in July will be a Summer Garden Party which will take place in a member’s garde.

GARDEN TRAIL: The popular Nevill Garden Trail is going ahead on Sunday between 2pm and 5pm. We have a dozen gardens with several new ones opening for the first time plus the involvement of Lewes Little Gardens and the Lewes Community Allotment. There will be a model rain garden on display at one of the gardens with information aboutit and how to make one. Two owners have kindly offered to sell refreshments in their gardens. There will be an activity for children and we are also hoping to find a way of using the trail to encourage more tree planting and/or wildlife friendly gardens. The Nevill store will sell programmes in the days running up to the event and Peter and Sarah Earl of Nevill Junior Bonfire Society will be setting up a gazebo outside the store on July 2 to sell tickets for their Extravaganza the following week and have said that they will be happy to sell our programmes for us at the same time. Proceeds will go to Lewes Victoria Hospital. Come and meet your friends and neighbours and see what is growing on Nevill.

