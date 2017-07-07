CHRIST CHURCH: At last week’s Thinktank meeting, Dr John Haigh of the University of Sussex made a presentation on Some (Easy) Mathematics in Everyday Life to a well-attended and appreciative audience. His talk covered topics such as money, prize lotteries, health, voting systems and sporting tournaments. The questions afterwards showed that there was genuine concern about voting systems where there were multiple candidates in democratic elections. Dr Haigh drew attention to some of the inherent mathematical difficulties in making reforms. This week’s activities start with another Christ Church Tots session for pre-school children and their carers today (Friday) from 9.30am to 11.30am. Our Sunday morning service at 10.30am this week is led by Rev Peter Rayson, with a church walk to follow. On Wednesday there is a meeting of the Church Council to discuss various items of church business. On Friday July 14 at 1pm, there will be a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Peter Cane, a much loved member of our congregation, who served the church in many different ways over a long period. We are still taking registrations for our annual Holiday Club which will be held over three days from Wednesday August 2 to Friday August 4, 10am to 12.30pm. The theme this year will be Polar Explorers and the Holiday Club is for children in Reception up to Year 6. The cost is £12 for all three sessions for one child and then £3 each for brothers/sisters for all three sessions. To register a place or for further details please email christchurchactivities@btconnect.com or call 07516 715425.

EXTRAVAGANZA JULY 8: The afternoon fayre is from noon until 4.30pm tomorrow with stalls, activities, displays, and games. The entertainment will include women’s and men’s bonfire Tug-o’-War competition for the bonfire cups, a torch-making competition and other arena events. There will be a wide variety of exciting refreshments and a Harvey’s Bar. We will also again be working with the Starfish Youth Music Project to showcase local young musicians. Many of the stalls will be provided by local community groups and other Lewes Bonfire Societies. There are spaces for more stalls still available. The second part of the event will provide live music from 6pm to 10pm. The headline band this year is Full House, an accomplished and popular four-piece rock band, reputedly one of the finest rock and pop covers bands in the area, with experienced professional musicians covering songs from the likes of the Foo Fighters, Kings of Leon, Thin Lizzy, Pink Floyd and more. They will be supported by senior Starfish bands. This part of the event is ticketed (max 500 tickets) priced at £4 in advance and £5 on the day. Advance family tickets will be available at £15 (two adults and up to three children). These are available at Union Music; Leicester Road Stores and Winterbourne Stores. The Harvey’s bar will continue and there will be two food outlets on The Green.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: The club is holding a family open event at 5.30pm today, Friday. Why not bring your children along and see what facilities we have available. Everyone is welcome. Bingo today, Friday. Cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. A good evening to be had by all with the Kondoms on Saturday July 15 at 8.30pm. Non members £1 entrance fee. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk to see what events are being held and how to make a booking.

