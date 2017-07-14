ISLAND TALK: We were over on the Isle of Wight last week. We had forgotten how hilly it was, even worse than Lewes. One of the highlights for me was seeing a Red Squirrel in the wild, a sight which I have never seen. We were at Osborn House and were told they had four and the island only had Red Squirrels.

EXTRAVAGANZA: Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society would like to thank everyone who supported the fayre last weekend and especially the live bands in the evening which were very well received. The event was blessed by warm sunny weather which brought several hundred people out on The Green. The men’s Tug- of-war was won by Nevill, and Cliffe Bonfire Society won a thrilling contest with Nevill in the ladies competition. The society were particularly grateful to Richard Edwards from the England and Sussex Tug of War Association for using all his international refereeing experience to keep order of the event, and Harvey’s Brewery for sponsoring the competition. The day was a particular triumph for the Kennedy household. Mary won the ladies bouquet tossing competition followed by husband Bill who won the crown throwing event with a throw of over 11metres. The bar and the Edwardian tea shop with ladies in suffragette costume were particularly popular. The society wishes to thank all the community groups for their support, Starfish Youth Music Group, Lewes Dance Academy, Sussex Ghostbusters, Peter White and his Tokar model railway, and Mr Pineapple head. The help of FNR plant hire in supplying electricity to the event was invaluable. The mayor of Lewes, Michael Chartier, kindly drew the raffle but there are several unclaimed raffle tickets. If you have any of the following tickets green 418; green 575; white 437; white 300; green 665 or white 301 please contact Peter Earl on 07772031269 to retrieve your prize.

CHRIST CHURCH: Last Sunday , we received a presentation from Jonathan Spencer of the Bevern Trust, which is our home charity of the year for 2017. The Trust, based in Barcombe, work to enrich the lives of local people with disabilities. We will be raising money for the Trust through the rest of the year. This week’s activities start with another Christ Church Tots session for pre-school children and their carers at 9.30am on Friday. Later on Friday at 1pm there is a service of thanksgiving for the life of Peter Cane, a much loved member of our congregation who served the church in many roles over a long period. The service will be led by Rev Dick Field. On Sunday the morning service at 10.30am will be led by Peter Ingram. In the afternoon at 3pm Christ Church will be hosting a Farewell Service, on behalf of the Central Sussex United Area of the URC and Methodist Churches for Rev Rose Westwood and Rev Peter Rayson, both of whom are moving onto new appointments. Looking ahead, we have another Think Tank meeting on Wednesday July 26 at 7.30pm when David Hutchinson will be talking on the very topical issue of Diesel : unintended consequences of public policy. David drafted the first air quality strategy for London and will explain how we have got into such a muddle about the merits and otherwise, of diesel vehicles. More information on all Christ Church activities is at www.christ-church-lewes.org

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Live music with the Kondoms tomorrow, Saturday, at 8.30pm. Non members £1 entrance fee.

WALLANDS SCHOOL: One of our biggest events of the year is District Sports when all the schools in the district are invited to participate in a small, medium and large schools athletics competition organised and run by Sara Riley. Nine schools competed making a very exciting afternoon of competition. Every one of the 43 children that represented Wallands earned their place on the team by participating in trials which started after Easter. Unfortunately we were treated to some typical English weather at the start of the afternoon but it did not dampen anyone’s enthusiasm and despite this, as a school the children won 20 Gold, 24 Silver and eight Bronze medals ensuring the school retained the large schools trophy for the twelfth year running. A big huge thank you to the team and in particular to the extremely supportive parents for transporting and cheering so loudly. Last night 15 girls represented Wallands in the Lewes Dance Festival entitled The Secret Garden which is held in Roedean Theatre and also organised by Sara Riley. For 10 weeks the girls have attended a dance club run by Linda Goode of Inspire Sports, the girls and Linda collaborated together to create a dark, spooky garden to get lost in. Mrs Taylor reported back on how well the children had performed their piece and what a pleasure it was to see so many boys and girls participating in dance from so many different schools. A few ex-pupils are still involved in dance at Priory and it is a privilege as a school to provide opportunities for the children that inspire them to continue on with their enjoyment of dance, we hope our current girls are as inspired by Linda to carry on dancing. Well done girls. Pippa Miles was part of a team of four scouts from 6th Lewes who did the East Sussex Scouts Colditz Challenge last weekend at Broadstone Warren. They had to pitch their own tents, plan and cook a two course meal and participate in a variety of challenges in a wide game involving evading capture by Colditz guards. Pippa’s team were tenth out of 24, and everyone involved had a wonderful time, well done Pippa.

GARDEN TRAIL: The Nevill Garden Trail took place on a beautifully sunny afternoon. Fifteen gardens and the community allotment as well as a Lewes Little Garden were visited by lots of people who enjoyed the gorgeous flowers in these well tended gardens. There was an opportunity to see a rain water garden and find out how it works to prevent flooding in one of the gardens. It was a delightful day: a great opportunity to see what others are doing in their gardens and get ideas and inspiration as well as meet friends and neighbours and chat over a cup of tea and cake in two of the gardens. The organisers, Sarah Blake and Carol Smithyes were involved for the first time and were pleased with the success of the event and the amazing £844.40 raised which is going to St Peter and St James Hospice. Many thanks to them and to Peter and Sarah Earl of NJBS who sold programmes from their gazebo outside Nevill Stores. Also, of course, many thanks to the people who worked hard to create these splendid gardens and shared them with us.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH: A celebration of Sacred Space in Music, Art and History Thursday to Sunday, July 27 to 30. More detail next week. Book Sale on August 19, 10am till 2pm. Books are wanted contact Diana on 01273474964.

