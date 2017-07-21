SQUIRRELS AND DOGS: Due to recording my excitement at seeing a Red Squirrel in the IOW, I forgot to mention we ‘bumped’ into Bob Cairns over there, who likened himself to a Gray Squirrel, which was probable why I forgot to mention him. Sorry Bob. Grovelling complete. We have been looking after our dog again this week for family and of course walking him on the Downs where we noticed a large amount of dog waste still being left on pavements and on walking paths on the downs. Then we read of the possibility of upping the fine to a thousand pounds and got to wondering how that would be policed. The idea is that we are supposed to report it to the dog warden after drawing it to the attention the dog owners. Good luck with that then.

CHRIST CHURCH: This week’s activities start with another Christ Church Tots session for pre-school children and their carers this morning ( Friday) at 9.30am On Sunday we have a Messy Church beginning at 9am with a free breakfast of cereals and bacon butties, craft activities and a short worship session. In the evening at 6.30pm, the church choir are leading a special service of Music and Prayer. This will include range of choral pieces from several centuries of church music We have another Think Tank meeting on Wednesday at 7.30pm when David Hutchinson will be talking on the very topical issue of Diesel : unintended consequences of public policy. David drafted the first air quality strategy for London and will explain how we have got into such a muddle about the merits and otherwise, of diesel vehicles. We are still taking registrations for our annual Holiday Club which will be held over three days from Wednesday August 2 to Friday August 4, 10am to 12.30pm. The theme this year will be Polar Explorers and the Holiday Club is for children in Reception up to Year 6. The cost is £12 for all three sessions for one child and then £3 each for brothers/sisters for all 3 sessions. To register a place ,or for further details, please email christchurchactivities@btconnect.com or call 07516 715425. More information on all Christ Church activities is at www.christ-church-lewes.org.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH: St Anne’s Church Festival Thursday to Sunday, July 27 to 30. A Celebration of Sacred Space in Music Art and History. Highlights include the Thursday Lunchtime Recital 1.10pm to 2pm. Matthew Sear on Guitar. Free entry and retiring collection. Friday July 28, noon till 5pm Open Church, 2pm Lewes Priory and Southover walk Led by Dr Graham Mayhew (meet outside Railway Station ) 7pm to 8.30pm Exploring our History by local historian Dr Colin Brent. July 29, 9 30am to 4pm Open Church, 10am Exploring Saint Anne’s as a Sacred Space led by Rev Judith Egar. The Festival culminates Sunday evening with Choral Evensong led by Sussex Harmony. Festival programmes available at the Tourist Office. Books wanted for the Big Book Sale Saturday August 19, 10am till 2pm (if you have some books you would like to donate please contact Diana on 01273474964).

RIVERSIDE CLUB: This afternoon, Friday, we have a singing duo, Sue and Janet commencing at 2pm.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Car boot/table top sale at the Social Centre, Christie Road, Lewes starting at 10am. Call 07715023307 to book a space, £10 per pitch (no commercial vehicles).

