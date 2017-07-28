ST ANNE’S CHURCH: Today, Friday, noon till 5pm Open Church. 2pm Lewes Priory and Southover walk led by Dr Graham Mayhew (meet outside Railway Station); 7pm to 8.30pm Exploring our History by local historian Dr Colin Brent. July 29, 9 30am to 4pm Open Church.10am Exploring Saint Anne’s as a Sacred Space led by Rev Judith Egar. The festival culminates Sunday evening with Choral Evensong led by Sussex Harmony. Festival programmes available at the Tourist Office. Books wanted for the Big Book Sale Saturday August 19, 10am till 2pm (if you have some books you would like to donate please contact Diana on 01273474964).

CHRIST CHURCH : Christ Church Tots are now on their summer holiday break and will start again in early September. Our activities for children are now focusing on the Polar Explorers Holiday Club which will run from Wednesday August 2 to Friday August 4 (10am to 12.30pm each day) with a barbecue on Saturday August 5 and a special church service on Sunday August 6. The Holiday Club is for children in Reception up to Year 6. The cost is £12 for all three sessions for one child and then £3 each for brothers/sisters for all three sessions. To register a place ,or for further details, please email christchurchactivities@btconnect.com or call 07516 715425. Alternatively, you can register in person at the church on Tuesday August 1 between 10.15am and 1pm. Our Sunday morning worship this week at 10.30am will be led by Rev Dr John Neal. All are welcome.

NEVILL OPEN GARDENS 2017/18: The organisers say: ‘We are hoping that the trail can be part of a wider effort within the community to encourage green corridors and wildlife friendly planting on the Nevill Estate. The participants are meeting next week to discuss possible improvements and ideas for future trails. We are planning to do another leaflet drop around the Nevill Estate early next year, asking residents if they are interested in entering their garden into the Trail and whether they would prefer to have the trail in late spring or summer. The response will help us make a decision whether we have enough gardens to run the trail annually or biennially and whether alternating seasons year on year would increase the viability of it running annually We also decided to increase the duration of the trail starting at 1.30pm instead of 2pm until 5.30pm with an increase in the entry charge, to reflect the large number of gardens open and to bring the entry fee more in line with other Trails. Although the Hospice is a worthy cause for funds raised, in the future we are considering looking at other local charities or perhaps even schemes which increase the biodiversity and/or public spaces of the Nevill Estate itself. The latter may also increase interest in the trail to residents who may not normally participate.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Bingo on August 4, eyes down 8.30pm with cash prizes and raffle. Have your family been to St Mary’s Supporter’s Club yet? An open family day for non members will take place on Friday August 11 from 6.30pm at the club in Christie Road. This is an opportunity for both adults and children to see what the club has to offer. Pop in for a chat and a drink. Pool, skittles and table-tennis and toads will be available. On August 12 there will be a Car Boot/Table Top Sale at 10am. Call 07715023307 to book a space. £10 for a table top in the hall or a car in the car park but due to limited space, no commercial vehicles please.

RIVERSIDE CLUB: The talk at Cliffe Church Hall today is: Salvation and Suffrage starting at 2pm.

LEWES NEVILLE WI: The WI garden party on Wednesday July 19 was due to take place in a member’s garden. Unfortunately the weather decided otherwise. Happily we were prepared for the possibility of inclement weather and had booked the church hall in case of such an eventuality. Despite the change of venue, we enjoyed a very pleasant time chatting and drinking tea, eating the wonderful spread of sandwiches, scones and cakes that the members had provided. Our next meeting on Wednesday August 16 will see us finding out about cooking the Italian way with Susan Hollings. The competition will be a miniature pizza on a tea plate.

