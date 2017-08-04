RIVERSIDE CLUB: Today, Friday, we have an interesting talk on the History of South Street, The speakers will be John and Heather Downie. I regret I will not be there due to another commitment.

CHRIST CHURCH: This week we have been running our Holiday Club for children on the theme Polar Explorers. The Holiday Club continues with two events over the weekend . Tomorrow, Saturday, the children will be showing their parents and carers their work over the Holiday Club, followed by a barbecue outside the church at 11.30am. On Sunday we have a special church service at 10.30am where we will be looking at people who have taken Christ’s message out into the world. This will include a presentation by Julian Haddow of the Brighton and Hove City Mission, who have been working with Christ Church on the Holiday Club and bringing the gospel to the local area since 1849A well attended meeting of the Christ Church Thinktank on July 26 heard an excellent presentation by David Hutchinson on the effects of emissions from diesel engines. He drew on his wide experience as a co-chair of Air Pollution Research in London, an organisation that brings together public, private and academic sectors. The Government announcement earlier in the week that petrol and diesel cars will be phased out in the UK after 2040, and be replaced by electric cars, made this presentation very topical. We gained a deeper understanding of the complexities of the problems of controlling the adverse effects of vehicle emissions on human health, and should now be able to assess the many current media reports on this topic with greater understanding.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Bingo tonight, Friday, eyes down 8.30pm with cash prizes and raffle. Have your family been to St Mary’s Supporter’s Club yet? An open family day for non members will take place next Friday August 11 from 6.30pm at the club in Christie Road. This is an opportunity for both adults and children to see what the club has to offer. Pop in for a chat and a drink. Pool, skittles and table-tennis and toads will be available. On August 12 there will be a Car Boot/Table Top Sale at 10am. Call 07715023307 to book a space. £10 for a table top in the hall or a car in the car park but due to limited space, no commercial vehicles please.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH: Books wanted for the Big Book Sale Saturday August 19, 10am till 2pm (if you have some books you would like to donate please contact Diana on 01273474964).

