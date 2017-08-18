The Depot Buzz: I went to the picture’s last Friday and found its the place to be seen in Lewes. Its great that at long last a we have a decent place to watch a film in comfort and Pinwell Road is the last place one would expect to find something so exciting, but I have a couple of observations. It was very dark walking along Pinwell Road towards the High Street, so surely it would be a good idea to apply for a street light or two and an upgrade to the public toilets would be wonderful and help enhance the entrance to the cinema. I also wondered why the station car park felt the need to charge 24/7, as its practically empty overnight, so they could drop the charges from 7pm to 6am with practically no loss of revenue but it would enhance the experience for the cinema goer.

Christ Church: This Sunday ( August 20) our morning service at 10.30 a.m. is led by Douglas Scott , who will talk about “memory” and “community” . We are continuing to raise funds for our two charities of the year for 2016:- the Bevern Trust ( who work with disabled people in Sussex ) and Rwanda Aid ( who help people living in the remote south-west corner of Rwanda ( where we are raising funds to help street children) . Gift Aid envelopes are available in church for personal donations and add 20% to your donation if you are a UK taxpayer.

Riverside Club: The Sussex Police Crime Commissioner talk last week was very well received and we could easily have overrun on time. This week is a Musical Surprise by Ian Gledhill who is very entertaining.

St Mary’s Supporters Club: Tonight is Bingo with eyes down at 8.30pm. Cash prizes and Bingo

