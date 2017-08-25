A BOOK OR A TABLE: When almost everyone is on social media in one way another, isn’t it great that books still play a big part in society with St Anne’s church raising £845 on second hand books.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Today, Friday, we have a talk onThe Skeleton Army by James Gardner starting at 2pm.

CHRIST CHURCH: This Sunday, we have another Messy Church at 9.30am. The session begins with a breakfast of cereals, bacon butties, toast , marmalade, tea and coffee. This is followed by craft activities and a short act of worship. It should be finished by about 10.30am. We have our school summer holiday Messy Church on Friday September 1 at 10am. The theme will be The Soldier’s Faith. The formula is similar to the preceding Sunday but instead of starting with breakfast, we finish with lunch. Families with young children are especially welcome.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH: The Big Book Sale raised £845. We wish to thank all those who gave or brought books. The left over books are going to local charities

LEWES NEVILLE WI: The August meeting was well attended and members enjoyed a presentation by Susan Hollings on Cooking the Italian Way. Susan spoke entertainingly on aspects of Italian cuisine while preparing pasta from scratch which she made into tortellini filled with Riccota and spinach and then a tuna salad and spaghetti Carbonara, finishing off with a tiramisu which she had prepared earlier. We were able to sample all these delights. It was a very enjoyable and tasty experience. At our next meeting on Wednesday September 20 at 7.30pm at St Mary’s Church Hall we will have the opportunity to hear Ann Chance speak about her daring escapades. Our competition will be Flower of the Month. We welcome prospective members who may attend a meeting before deciding to join.

GARDENING CLUB: St Mary’s Gardening Club is holding its Summer Show on Saturday September 2 from 2pm to 4.30pm at the St Mary’s Social Centre. This is a colourful event with a display of flowers, vegetables, fruit, cookery items and flower arrangements. Come and enjoy the exhibits, have a cup of tea and some delicious home made cake. There is an excellent book stall and plants and cakes and other produce for sale. The raffle has some great prizes and there is also a bottle tombola. The show is open to all, both to visit and to take part. If you would like to take part a show schedule is available from Christine Gibson, 07960 186736. All are very welcome.

