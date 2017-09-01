ERRORS: Amazing how leaving one little letter off a word makes such a difference. Last week’s heading should have read Tablet as printed by me and not Table as printed in the paper last week and therefore made no sense at all.

CHRIST CHURCH: We start the week with our school summer holiday Messy Church today, Friday, at 10am. The theme will be The Soldier’s Faith. There will be craft activities, a short act of worship and we will finish off with lunch. On Sunday, our service at 10.30am will be led by Christine Wilkins. Christ Church Tots will be back on Friday next week (September 8) after the summer holidays.

NEIGHBOURS: Good neighbours is knowing that if you pop into their place you know you will be offered a cuppa and a chat and vice versa too. Its a quintessential English pass time especially in this lovely sunny weather. What a pleasure it is to be able to sit outside to socialise.

RIVERSIDE CLUB: Today, Friday, the talk is Something in the Night (Wildlife) by Michael Blencowe.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: The club would like to thank Lewes Town Council for their support of the recent grant allocated for important improvement works to the club building. Bingo tonight, Friday, with cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Everyone welcome. GARDENING CLUB: St Mary’s Gardening Club is holding its Summer Show tomorrow, Saturday, from 2pm to 4.30pm at St Mary’s Social Centre. This is a colourful event with a display of flowers, vegetables, fruit, cookery items and flower arrangements. Come and enjoy the exhibits, have a cup of tea and some delicious home made cake. There is an excellent book stall and plants and cakes and other produce for sale. The raffle has some great prizes and there is also a bottle tombola. The show is open to all, both to visit and to take part. If you would like to take part a show schedule is available from Christine Gibson, 07960 186736. All are very welcome.

