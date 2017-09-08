PHARMACY2U: You might have had notification through your door this week asking you to register with Pharmacy2U, but beware. This is a private company not NHS, despite them using the NHS logo. All pharmacies are allowed to use the NHS logo. If you sign up to this company, you will be taking business away from our local pharmacies who give us an excellent service. Please continue to support our locals or they will go out of business.

SWEEPING TOPICS: As happens when a group of people of a certain age get together, animated discussions ensue. The top topic being ‘what’s happened to the Sussex Express’ which is no longer sold in WH Smith? When Lewes edition is printed on the top of the paper, why is it covered by every town around the area, with very little news about Lewes? The other major topic is the state of our town which appears to be growing grass in gutters with litter such as paper coffee cups around the town and estates. Once upon a time, a road sweeper would be seen not only in the town, but around the estates. Who remembers Whitey the deaf and dumb man who pushed his barrow around, keeping the streets clean. There seems to be a steam cleaner attached to a lorry, so why can’t they take a trip around the town and each estate once a month, giving the roads a good clean? What a difference that would make. I suppose those in authority will say there are too many parked cars and it would be too expensive, so not a viable proposition.

NEVILL BONFIRE: It is now only seven weeks until the Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society 50th Anniversary celebrations on Saturday October 21, we wanted to take the opportunity to notify you of a few points. Membership will also be available at St Mary’s Church Hall, Highdown Road on Friday October 13 between 3pm and 8.30pm. The event will include an exhibition of the society’s history and a selection of Society merchandise and costumes. Membership is also available from Sarah Earl (Membership Secretary) 7 East Street, Lewes, (Tel 472621). A Street Road Closure will be in force during our celebrations on Saturday October 21 from 5.30pm to the end of the celebrations at approximately 11.30pm. This will cover Nevill Road from the Prison Cross Roads to the junction at the Offham Road/Landport Road fork, Spital Road, De Montfort Road from the junction with Leicester Road to Nevill Road, Prince Edwards Road from the junction with Fitzjohns Road to Nevill Road, Mildmay Road, Christie Road, The Gallops and all of Nevill Estate. During this time vehicular movement in the area will not be permitted. Street Road Closure notices will be displayed nearer the time on all impacted roads with the full details.

JUMBLE SALE: Nevill Juvenile Bonfire Society will be holding a Jumble Sale at the Ringmer Village Hall on Saturday 9th September; doors open 2pm. We will be collecting jumble in your area during the evening of Friday 8th September from 6pm and would be grateful if you could leave any jumble by your front gate for us with leaflet attached. This will avoid disturbing you. We are unfortunately, not able to take electrical items such as fridges etc. Our next sale will be December 9, including the sale of pot grown Christmas trees. CHRIST CHURCH: Apologies for an error last week : in fact, Christ Church Tots (our Friday morning sessions for pre-school children and their carers) does not resume after its summer break until Friday September 15 (930am to 11.30am) not today. We will be joining other churches at a special service to welcome Rev Irena Byron and Deaconess Bryanell Rop on Saturday September 9 at 3pm at Haywards Heath Methodist Church. This Sunday our Sunday morning service at 10.30am at Christ Church will be led by Rev John Pritchard. This will be followed by a Congregational Meeting.

ST MARY’S GARDENING CLUB: At the St Mary’s Gardening Club Summer Show on Saturday September 2 we again had a special class, The Great Potato Challenge. At the February meeting people were given a seed potato and a black plastic exhibitor’s bag and asked to grow the potato and bring it in on show day having cut off the leaves. The judge then weighed the potatoes in each bag and the winner is the person who has the heaviest crop of spuds. This year there were 12 entries and the winner was Annie Hobden who grew a mind-boggling 6.05kg of amazing Picasso potatoes. Annie was not revealing the secret of her success but some were attributing it to her use of a well known tomato fertiliser.

SUMMER SHOW: St Mary’s Gardening Club Summer Show on Saturday September 2 at the St Mary’s Social Centre was again a splendid event. It was a beautiful day which showed off the exhibits of wonderful vegetables and glorious flowers not to mention some gorgeous flower arrangements. There were a good number of entries and the show secretary was delighted to see that a number of new people had entered and been successful. There were plenty of people enjoying the exhibits and partaking of refreshments of tea and home made cake including our honoured guest the Mayor, Councillor Michael Chartier and his wife Monica. The Mayor handed out the trophies to the deserving winners. Christine Gibson was again very successful and won the Ladies Cup and the Walter Cup for cookery as well as the Perpetual Cup for most points in both shows and the St Mary’s Shield for flower arrangements in both shows. Chris Gibson was the winner of the Elphicks Perpetual Challenge Cup and the Banksian Medal and the Bird Family Trophy went to the French family. Malcolm French was awarded the Peter and Joan Russelll Memorial Cup for best rose. Alison Soudain’s fruit were awarded the Turf Culture Cup and the Charlie Earl Best Exhibit Trophy went to Steve Hammond for his stunning dahlia. The Children’s under 8 cup went to Toby Corfield and the over 8 cup was won by Ellie Jupp. We are grateful to the Mayor for attending our show and handing out the trophies and to all the people who took part, organised and help run the show as well as donating items for the various stalls. And last but not least, huge thanks to Jo Langston and Gwen Geering for doing the teas. It was a very memorable day.

The winners of the individual classes are: 1. Potatoes, coloured:Chris Gibson; 2. Potatoes, white: Stephen French; 3. Potatoes, salad: Chris Gibson; 4. Potatoes, baking: Chris Gibson; 5. Runner Beans: Chris Gibson; 6. Beetroot: Mick Taylor; 7. Cabbage or savoy: Agnes Hammond; 8. Chilli peppers: Chris Gibson (best veg); 9. Carrots: Mick Taylor; 11. Tomatoes, cherry type: Vicki Trenhaile; 12. Shallots, pickling, under 1”: Mick Taylor; 13. Shallots, medium, over 1”: Stephen French; 14. Onions from sets: Cyril Bates; 15. Onion from seed: Stephen French; 16. Onions from seed, 12 oz or over: Vicki Trenhaile; 17. Courgettes: Stephen French; 18. Any other vegetable not in schedule: Mick Taylor; 19. Squashes: Christine Gibson; 20. 3 named herbs in a vase: Christine Gibson; 21. Trug of mixed vegetables: Mick Taylor (best trug); 22. Bird Family Challenge Trophy: the French family; 23. Plate of vegetables and vase of flowers: Christine Gibson; 24. Palate of salad ingredients: Christine Gibson; 25. My three best vegetables: Chris Gibson; 26. Great Potato Challenge: Anne Hobden; 27. The tastiest Tomato challenge: Chris Gibson; 28. Largest onion: Mick Taylor; 29. Heaviest potato: Chris Gibson; 30. Largest Tomato: Christine Gibson; 31 Longest runner bean: Chris Gibson; 32 Weirdest shaped vegetable: Chris Gibson; 33. Apples, dessert: Malcolm French; 34. Apples, cooking: Mick Taylor; 35. Pears: Alison Soudain; 36. Berry fruit: Christine Gibson (best fruit); 37. Any other fruit: Mary Newnham; 38. Rose, specimen: Malcolm French; 39. Dahlias, cactus: Christine Gibson; 40. Dahlias, decorative: Chris Gibson; 41. Dahlias, pom pom: Christine Gibson; 42. Dahlias, any other type: Christine Gibson; 43 Dahlia, specimen: Steve Hammond (best flower); 44 Chrysanthemums: Brenda Greenaway; 45. Chrysanthemums, sprays: Rosemary Sells; 46. Vase of any other flowers: Andrew Brown; 47. Asters, double: Steve Hammond; 48. Begonias(heads only): Christine Gibson; 49. Marigolds or calendulas: Brenda Greenaway; 50. Zinnias: Christine Gibson; 51 Penstemons: Alison Soudain; 52. One stem or spray of flowers: Chris Gibson; 53. Geraniums or pelargoniums growing in a pot: Anne Hobden; 54. Flowering pot plant: Anne Brown; 55. Flowering orchid in a pot: Brenda Greenaway; 56. Non flowering pot plant: Brenda Greenaway; 57. Cacti or succulent: Brenda Greenaway; 58. Fucshia growing in a pot: Pat Mitchell; 59. Soft fruit jam: Anne Hobden; 60. Stone fruit jam: Alison Soudain; 61. Mixed fruit jam: Christine Gibson; 62. Fruit jelly: Pat Mitchell; 63. Walnut Coffee buns: Christine Gibson; 64. Jam Swiss Roll: Christine Gibson; 65. Cheese Straws: Anne Brown; 66. Autumn Chelsea buns; Christine Gibson; 67 Shortbread: no first place; 68. Photograph, “Wild Flowers”: Vicki Trenhaile; 69. Photograph, “The Vegetable Garden”: Christine Gibson; 70. A knitted item of your choice: Anne Brown; 71. An item of handicraft: Yaina Davies; 73.(Children under 8) A favourite photo: Toby Corfield; 76. (Children 8 and over) A favourite photo: Ellie Jupp; 77. A garden on a plate: Ellie Jupp; 78. Arrangement in a bottle: Christine Gibson; 79. Arrangement of flowers and foliage of one colour: Brenda Greenaway; 82. Arrangement in a tankard (men only): Andrew Brown; 83. Autumn arrangement: Katie Taylor (best arrangement); 84. Vase of flowers and foliage picked from your own garden: Jo Woodle Woodliffe.

