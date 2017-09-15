HERITAGE DAYS: We visited the Police HQ which was extremely interesting. The house is very well preserved with both Georgian and Tudor architecture and is a listed building believed to date back to the 1600’s. We had a guided tour by a well informed member of the police estate office and an archivist, who is doing a study of the house. The Fire Service (admin) has now moved into the ground floor and the police retain the rest of the building. How lucky they are to work in such an amazing place. Fabulous views. After the house tour we were taken over to the operations centre where we could view the Ops room from an observation point behind glass, which was supervised by a couple of police Sargent’s with an in-depth knowledge of the running of the Ops Room. Altogether a great tour lasting nearly two hours. If you missed it this year, look out for it in 2018. We then went down to Mountfield Road to visit the Chapel used by Lewes Priory School, which was built by Lewes Grammar School to remember their war dead. Again it was very interesting with school pupils and Masters on hand to give out information, but unfortunately we missed a talk given by former pupil turned Master, John Davy who used to live on the Nevill Estate.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Tomorrow night (Saturday) we have songs from the 60’s through the decades by MACCA starting at 8.30pm. Non members welcome £1. Next Friday, September 22, is Bingo, with eyes down at 8.30pm with cash prizes and raffle. Its quiz night on Saturday September 23 starting at 8.30pm. Teams of four, £2 per person so get your thinking caps on. Everyone welcome. Our informative website address is stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk for events and how to make a booking.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH: Tomorrow, Saturday, at 3pm a talk by Liz Mandeville on the Great War and its aftermath the changing lives of girls and women. The annual meeting will be held after tea at 4pm. It is hoped a ramped access will be completed by the end of the year, planning permission for the kitchen/toilet extension are progressing. A public appeal for the first part our development the ramped access will be launched shortly.

RIVERSIDE CLUB: The speaker today, Friday, is Sir Alan Knight on Animal International Rescue. They are based in Uckfield.

CHRIST CHURCH: Christ Church Tots returns this week after its summer break with a session for pre-school children and their parents/carers this morning, Friday, from 9.30am to 11.30am. All are welcome. Our Sunday morning worship at 10.30am and will be led by Adam Earle. The service will be followed by a church walk in the local countryside. Looking ahead we have a Think Tank meeting on Wednesday September 27 at 7.30pm. Lyn Smith will be talking about her experiences working for the Imperial War Museum interviewing people for oral history projects.

