NEVILL RESIDENTS’: The meeting will be held on Monday at 8pm at St. Mary’s Church Hall, Highdown Road. On the agenda: Local flooding; Lewes Neighbourhood Plan survey responses; the altered Right of Way path at the Old Race Course; pollution of the water supply; policing, vehicle damage over the summer; should St Mary’s Church Hall be registered as a Community Asset and a report on the very successful Nevill Garden Trail held this summer. The meeting is for all Nevill residents and its neighbours.

CHRIST CHURCH: We start the week with a Christ Church Tots session for pre-school children and their carers today, Friday, between 9.30am and 11.30am. On Sunday, we have a Messy Church session at 9.30am with a breakfast of cereals, bacon butties and fruit, followed by craft activities and a short celebration and worship session. In the evening we will be joining St Anne’s Church for a choral evensong service there. The first Think Tank session of the autumn will be on Wednesday, when Lyn Smith will be talking about her work as an oral history interviewer for the Imperial War Museum. Lyn is the author of several books arising from her interviews with people who have been directly involved in major conflicts. Looking ahead, we have our Harvest Festival service on Sunday October 1 at 10.30am, followed by a harvest lunch. The lunch will raise money for our overseas charity of the year, Rwanda Aid, where we are helping street children. The service will be led by Gwyneth Watkinson.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Tonight, Friday, is Bingo, with eyes down at 8.30pm with cash prizes and raffle. Its quiz night tomorrow, Saturday, starting at 8.30pm. Teams of four, £2 per person so get your thinking caps on. Everyone welcome. On September 29 there will be an opportunity for non members, both adults and children, to come along and see what the club has to offer, so come and pop in for a chat and a drink from 6pm onwards. There will be indoor skittles, pool, toads and table tennis available. Our informative website address is: stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk for events and how to make a booking.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: An excellent speaker last week on Animal International Rescue and today, Friday, is the House of Friendship Choir. We attempt to make our Friday afternoons as entertaining and diverse as we can and no two weeks are the same.

