RECYCLING: It’s good that we are now going to have just one bin to put our recycling in, and more for it as well, not before time as other areas have had a their recycling at the level we will get in the future. I only hope that the collection will improve with bins put back in the right place and not smashed about as now.

FRIENDS OF WALLANDS: To our neighbours thanking them for their understanding as we celebrated our fifth annual Wallands community camping festival, Wallandsfest, at the school last weekend. This event is hugely popular with the children and gives us a chance to be together as a community while raising much needed funds for our school. We really appreciate our neighbours’ patience with the activity at the school at the weekend and would like to say a big thank you for all their support. Friends of Wallands.

NEVILL BONFIRE: Membership of the society is now available. New members of all ages are always very welcome to join in the celebrations, and not just from Nevill estate or indeed Lewes. Anyone who wants to be part of this unique celebration of the Gunpowder Plot in a friendly, family atmosphere can join and you don’t necessarily have to march to support the society. Help is very welcome on the night and throughout the year with many different activities and events. Membership will be available at St Marys Church Hall, Highdown Road on Friday October 13 between 3pm and 8.30pm. The event will include an exhibition of the society’s history and a selection of society merchandise and costumes membership is also available from Sarah Earl (Membership Secretary) 7 East Street, Lewes (Tel 472621). A Street Road Closure will be in force during our celebrations on Saturday October 21 from 5.30pm to the end of the celebrations at approximately 11.30pm. This will cover Nevill Road from the Prison Cross Roads to the junction at the Offham Road/Landport Road fork, Spital Road, De Montfort Road from the junction with Leicester Road to Nevill Road, Prince Edwards Road from the junction with Fitzjohns Road to Nevill Road, Mildmay Road, Christie Road, The Gallops and all of Nevill Estate. During this time vehicular movement in the area will not be permitted. Street Road Closure notices will be displayed nearer the time on all impacted roads with the full details. As with last year our headquarters for the night will be St Marys Social Centre. We would ask that cars are not parked on the procession routes (see programme for details) to allow room for the processions to proceed in an enjoyable and safe manner.

CHRIST CHURCH: Last Sunday, we had a very successful Messy Church, where our craft activities and celebration focused on the parable of the workers in the vineyard from St Matthew’s Gospel. This is a great story with many layers of meaning. The Messy Church is attracting increasing numbers of children and families. We start the coming week with a Christ Church Tots session for pre-school children and their carers today, Friday, between 9.30am and 11.30am. We have our Harvest Festival service on Sunday at 10.30am, led by Mrs. Gwyneth Watkinson. The service will be followed by a harvest lunch, which will raise money for our overseas charity of the year, Rwanda Aid, where we are helping street children. Gifts of food at the Harvest Festival will be donated to the Fitzjohn’s Food Bank, which provides food to needy local families at the church on Monday afternoons.

RIVERSIDE CLUB: The house of friendship choir last week had everyone singing and today our talk is Find your Feet by Luis Hugman. An enigmatic title, as a lot of them are, which makes for a surprising afternoon.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Tonight, Friday, there is an opportunity for non members both adults and children,to come along and see what the club has to offer, so come and pop in for a chat and a drink from 6pm onwards. There will be indoor skittles, pool, toads and table tennis available.

Next Friday, October 6, is Bingo with cash prizes and a raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm and Saturday October 7 we have a night at the races with first race at 8pm. An enjoyable evening for all the family with cash prizes and raffle. Everyone welcome. Our informative website address is: stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk for events and how to make a booking.

ST MARY’S GARDENING CLUB: The meeting on Monday at St Mary’s Social Centre at 7.45pm. Our speaker for the evening is Melanie Gibson-Barton who will be telling us about the Parks and Gardens of Flanders. There will be refreshments, a raffle and bookstall. The competition is four chocolate truffles. Visitors are welcome (£2).

LEWES NEVILLE WI: The club were entertained by the speaker this month, Ann Chance, who gave a very lively account of being a private pilot. She told us how she started with a charity parachute jump after which she decided to take up flying which led to many diverting exploits. Despite a busy life in the family business and as mother of two children she has managed to raise a lot of money for charity and been awarded an OBE. Ann received enthusiastic applause from the members for her very enjoyable talk. The competition was Flower of the Month which was won by Elaine Robson’s stunning dahlia. Next month will be our annual general meeting when the committee will be elected. The competition will be A Harvest Basket From Your Garden, which is generally very popular.