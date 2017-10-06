COMPOST AND HEAD BUTTS: We were away for a couple of days in Kent staying with family last week. We visited Chatham Dock Yard for the first time which we found very interesting and can’t understand why we hadn’t been before. Whilst we were on board one of the battle ships, yours truly, who is more than a bit accident prone, managed to trip over a very large iron manhole cover which was proudly sticking up out of the ground about six inches, tried to gain my footing but it was too large to leap over, so ended up in forward momentum head butting a metal door. Made rather a mess of my face! My nose is swollen badly but my wife did say I was lucky not to break either my nose or my glasses, which remained on my nose. I now have the beginning of two black eyes as well. Prior to this, we had a good tour of how the ropes for sailing ship rigs and cables were made and on the subject of butts, I have a garden compost bin I no longer require. Free to anyone who would like to collect it.

RESIDENTS MEETING: Extracts Residents Meet September 25: There has never been any discussion by St Anne’s Church Council about selling St Mary’s Hall and there is no proposal to do so. In the last two years the church has spent nearly £30,000 on essential repairs and improvements to St Mary’s. This has included work that, if it had not been done, would have meant the Hall, legally could not be used. We have also improved access and the room you are meeting in which now means that the Hall can be used by two separate groups at the same time. There have been a number of incidents of surface flooding along Nevill Road and on Mt Harry Road by the shops. East Sussex Byways and Sussex Water have made some improvement but on Nevill Green the flooding was mixed with sewage. Highways are going to look into the gullies. Five or six bags of silt have been removed. Councillors Catlin and O’Keeffe have tried to contact Highways about the matter but have not been successful. Pollution of the water supply Levels of pollution were dealt with by Southern Water. The nature of the pollutants is not known. Could be minor higher levels of chlorine. Rob Elvery who has worked in the water industry said the levels of chlorine were not particularly alarming. Greentopia Rob Elvery raised the topic of the green waste collection service which has not been collected on a regular basis. It is believed the company has gone into liquidation. In the meantime there are numerous frustrated residents who are not getting any joy from the company. Lewes District Council now has a green waste collection service and residents may want to change to them.

CHRIST CHURCH: At the well-attended meeting of the Christ Church Thinktank on September 27, Lyn Smith made a fascinating presentation about her work as an oral historian at the Imperial War Museum. She described how the sound archives are prepared and preserved, and showed the importance of maintaining records of the past for future generations. To the delight of all present a participant, whose mother was a Holocaust survivor, spoke of the relevance of the talk to the experience of his own family. This week begins with another Christ Church Tots session for pre-school children and their carers today, Friday, from 9.30am to 11.30am. On Sunday, the morning service at 10.30am will be led by Canon Paul Cox and will include Holy Communion. After the service, we have a church walk in the lovely Sussex countryside. Sadly, one of our long standing church members, John Phillips, died on September 25. John contributed a great deal to church life and will be much missed. John was in HM Prison Service and the Royal Navy, where he travelled widely across the world. His funeral service will be at Christ Church on Thursday October 12 at 12.30pm followed by burial at Lewes Cemetery.

RIVERSIDE CLUB: Making a welcome return to the club today, Friday, is Neil Sadler with his talk, A Small Slice of Big Apple.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Tonight, Friday, is Bingo with cash prizes and a raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Tomorrow, Saturday, we have a night at the races with first race at 8pm. An enjoyable evening for all the family with cash prizes and raffle. Everyone welcome. Our informative website address is: stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk for events and how to make a booking.