COUNTY TOWN: I have mentioned this before when they down graded the crown post office. They have now closed our Santander Bank, but they keep the Uckfield and Seaford branch, so it would seem our ‘county town’ has no status at all any more.

CHRIST CHURCH: Once again, we start the week with a Christ Church Tots session for pre-school children and their carers this morning from 9.30am to 11.30am. On Sunday we have another Messy Church from 9.30am to 10.30am. As usual, we have a breakfast of cereals, bacon butties, tea and coffee, followed by craft activities and a short act of worship . All are welcome. On Wednesday we have a Think Tank discussion, where Dr Graham Mayhew will talk about The Changing Face of Local Government. Graham is a professional historian and academic. He has also been active in local politics for many years, serving on four occasions as Mayor of Lewes. He will draw on his experience and historical perspective to ask what local electors and taxpayers can reasonably expect from their elected representatives. The talk will be followed by questions and discussion. All are welcome.

RIVERSIDE CLUB: Today, Friday, we have a talk by Age UK about Scams which sounds very interesting, especially when we still have so many telephone scams which still seem to get through our telephone line, even though we have registered with the telephone preference service.

NEVILL BONFIRE: Membership is available from Sarah Earl (Membership Secretary) 7 East Street, Lewes, (Tel 472621). A Street Road Closure will be in force during our celebrations tomorrow, Saturday, from 5.30pm to the end of the celebrations at approximately 11.30pm. This will cover Nevill Road from the Prison Cross Roads to the junction at the Offham Road/Landport Road fork, Spital Road, De Montfort Road from the junction with Leicester Road to Nevill Road, Prince Edwards Road from the junction with Fitzjohns Road to Nevill Road, Mildmay Road, Christie Road, The Gallops and all of Nevill Estate. During this time vehicular movement in the area will not be permitted. Street Road Closure notices will be displayed nearer the time on all impacted roads with the full details. As with last year, our headquarters for the night will be St Marys Social Centre. We would ask that cars are not parked on the procession routes (see programme for details) to allow room for the processions to proceed in an enjoyable and safe manner.

WALLANDS SCHOOL: Book Swap is back again on the first Saturday of half term (tomorrow) from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the Nutty Wizard Community Cafe (on the corner of Cliffe High St and South St). If you haven’t been before, it’s a really informal, friendly event. Just bring along some children’s books that your child has finished with and swap them for different books from our collection of books. Any books you swap are yours to keep (or bring back and swap another time). It’s completely free. You’re bound to bump into someone you know. Rupert and Hannah Collins represented Lewes Hockey Club in the Under 8s Enid Saunders Tournament hosted by Burgess Hill Hockey Club. The Lewes Foxes team beat East Grinstead 1-0, beat Burgess Hill 4-0, beat Eastbourne 1-0, beat another Burgess Hill team 3-0 to win their pool. They played Horsham in the final where they lost 0-2 but won well deserved finalists medals. Jess Williams and Sophie George represented Lewes Hockey Club in the Under 10s at the same tournament. Sophie played some great defensive hockey and Jess made many brilliant tackles. It was great to see so many Wallands pupils involved in Lewes Hockey Club last weekend, well played to all.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Next Friday, October 27, is Bingo with cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm.