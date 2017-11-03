WEATHER VS CARS: Not so much of a moan this week. Just an observation on how many front gardens are being/have been made into parking areas, my own included. If we didn’t have a driveway, we probably wouldn’t be able to park in our road, as people have so many vehicles per house, their driveways are not big enough. I am lucky as I still have an area where rain water can run into, so not much runs into the gutter. With all the talk about global warming and changing weather pattens, there is no easy answer. We have more and more cars on the road who obviously have to park and the front garden is the best option.

CHRIST CHURCH: Christ Church Tots returns today, Friday, after its half term break. This session for pre-school children and their carers runs from 9.30am to 11.30am. After we all wake up bleary-eyed with ears ringing on the morning after Lewes Bonfire, our Sunday morning service is at 10.30am and will be led by the Reverend Martin Miller from Newhaven. There was another successful meeting of the Think Tank on October 25. Dr Graham Mayhew made a presentation on The Changing Face of Local Government. He drew on his experience with Lewes Town Council and Lewes District Council and recent discussions with senior local government officers, to describe the changes and challenges in Sussex over the last few years. He provided valuable insight into the work, frustrations and achievements of local councillors and answered a series of well-informed questions and comments from participants in the discussion after his talk. More serious financial challenges for councils lie just over the horizon with the complete withdrawal of central government financial support by 2021 and the need for councils to develop new sources of income to keep essential services going.

GARDENING CLUB: The next meeting of St Mary’s Gardening Club will take place on Monday at 7.45pm at the St Mary’s Social Centre. Our speaker will be Sally Berkeley who will be talking on The Story of the Kitchen Garden. Visitors are welcome (£2).

ST MARY’S CHURCH: On Saturday November 11 in St Mary’s Church Hall, Highdown Road from 10am to 1pm there is a Christmas Fair with a children’s stall, tombola, toiletries, jigsaws, cakes, books, bric-a-brac, gifts etc and refreshments. All welcome

RIVERSIDE CLUB: This week we have the Hailsham Film Club on The Colour Show. This is always a good entertaining afternoon.