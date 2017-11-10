ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Bingo tonight, Friday, with cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. On November 17 there is an opportunity for non members, both adults and children, so come along and see what the club has to offer from 6pm onwards. There will be indoor skittles, pool, table tennis and toads available. Pop in for a chat and a drink and If you are feeling peckish, there will be hot dogs and burgers available to purchase. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.ukto see what events are being held and how to make a booking.

CHRIST CHURCH: The week begins with a Christ Church Tots session for pre-school children and their carers today (Friday) from 9.30am to 11.30am. On Remembrance Sunday, we will be wearing poppies and remembering all those who lost their lives or suffered in the two World Wars and in later conflicts. Our morning service will be led by Rev Ray King from Uckfield and will be followed by a Congregational Meeting, where we will be discussing various items of church business, and then a lunch together. All are welcome. On Sunday November 19 we have a special evening service and another thinktank meeting on November 22, where Professor Liz Hill be will talking about chemical pollution and its impact on wildlife and human health.

FAITH AND CHARITY: A badger cam was erected on the area known as Landport Bottom last Wednesday and by Thursday it had been stolen. Words cannot describe the person who had the affront to walk away with something that was not theirs. Then again I should live in the real world and not be at all surprised I suppose. My faith in human nature and the world is at an all time low. The world news is always very depressing.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS: Our team supports residents of the Nevill Estate who are in need of a helping hand. Could you sometimes use help with shopping or small household jobs? Perhaps you feel too unwell to collect your prescription or you’re in a pickle with your computer and paperwork. Maybe you’d simply like someone to pop in for a chat or a cup of tea. One of our residents finds support from Nevill Good Neighbours a life saver when her hospital appointments are first thing in the morning or early afternoon, just when taxis are fully booked for school runs. Another resident, faced with heavy and awkward bins, solved her problem by arranging for one of our volunteers to put out her recycling and household rubbish. Our volunteers, also Nevill residents, are all DBS checked. Services are free except for fuel costs of 45p per mile. If you live on the Nevill estate and need support on a regular or occasional basis, give us a call on 07548 069063. Further information can be found on our website www.nevillgoodneighbours.o

CONCERT: Nevill Folk Christmas Concert, 7.30pm to 9pm, Friday December 8, at St Mary’s Church Hall, Highdown Rd. Great tunes and refreshments. All welcome. Free with retiring collection.

RIVERSIDE CLUB: This week or entertainment is Fancy a Cuppa. I leave it to you to decide what it might be.