REMEBRANCE SUNDAY: We went to the war memorial on a very cold late afternoon in memory of the fallen Lewes people who lost their lives in the first world war. It was well presented and very moving. The names of the fallen were called with their address,how and when they died and their age. The bonfire boy (and one female) who represented them, would then put out their torch. It was very noticeable that there were a few families who lost two or three of their men. RIP

CHRIST CHURCH: Once again we start the week with another Christ Church Tots session for pre-school children and their carers today, Friday, morning from 9.30am to 11.30am. This session includes a cake sale for BBC Children in Need, so come along and help raise money for this worthy cause. Tomorrow, Saturday, morning we are joining the Prayer for Lewes from 8am to 9am at Eastgate Baptist Church. We have two services on Sunday. At 10.30am Rev Jim Thorneycroft leads morning worship, which will include the baptism of Beatrix Moonie. At 6.30pm we have a special evening Service of Music and Prayer to mark the end of the church year. In between the two Sunday services we have a Church Walk out in the local countryside beginning at 12.30pm. On Wednesday we have another Think Tank meeting at 7.30pm. This time, the discussion is led by Professor Liz Hill who will talk about Chemical Pollutants, Wildlife and Human Health. Liz Hill is Emeritus Professor of Environmental Toxicology at the University of Sussex. Her research has been on the effects of exposure to trace chemical pollutants present in household products, in domestic waste or arising from agricultural use on wildlife and human health. She will discuss their impacts on fish, pollinator insects, and the concerns that chemical exposures may also be affecting the health of the unborn child and causing detrimental effects in adults. She will also explain in non-technical language how pollution is studied and why it is difficult to define and measure.

WALLANDS SCHOOL: Last week Mr Perry’s class represented the school in two teams at the inter school sports Boccia competition. They travelled to Eastbourne and competed against nine other teams. Mrs Taylor reported how impressed she was with their sportsmanship, levels of concentration and teamwork. The game has similarities to Boules. This competition is primarily aimed at children with physical disabilities or poor gross motor skills. I’m delighted to report Wallands were runners up. The children thoroughly enjoyed the experience and a big thank you for the adult support we had. Tuesday night saw the start of the Lewes & Ringmer District League, Wallands are one of 10 teams participating. This is held at the 3G pitches organised by a SGO Sara Riley. We played four matches, losing two, drawing one and winning one, Mrs Taylor commented on great sportsmanship and supportiveness towards one another and said it was a delight to see ex-Wallands pupils in their sports leader role as Priory Umpires. Wednesday eight of our Yr6’s went to St Leonards to participate in the East Sussex Schools under 11 area competition which is part of a national competition. After playing four games each, I’m delighted to report we came back with gold and silver medals. Wallands are the East Sussex Under 11 winners and runners up.

NEVILL FOLK: Nevill Folk Christmas Concert, 7.30pm to 9pm on Friday December 8, at St Mary’s Church Hall, Highdown Rd. Great tunes and refreshments. All welcome, free with retiring collection.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS: Our team supports residents of the Nevill Estate who are in need of a helping hand. Could you sometimes use help with shopping or small household jobs? Perhaps you feel too unwell to collect your prescription or you’re in a pickle with your computer and paperwork. Maybe you’d simply like someone to pop in for a chat or a cup of tea. One of our residents finds support from Nevill Good Neighbours a life saver when her hospital appointments are first thing in the morning or early afternoon, just when taxis are fully booked for school runs. Another resident, faced with heavy and awkward bins, solved her problem by arranging for one of our volunteers to put out her recycling and household rubbish. Our volunteers, also Nevill residents, are all DBS checked. Services are free except for fuel costs of 45p per mile. If you live on the Nevill estate and need support on a regular or occasional basis, give us a call on 07548 069063. Further information can be found on our website www.nevillgoodneighbours.o

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Tonight, Friday, is an opportunity for non members, adults and children to come along and see what the club has to offer from 6pm onwards. There will be indoor skittles, pool, table tennis and toads available. Pop in for a chat and a drink. Next Friday, November 24, is Bingo with cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm and Saturday November 25 Indoor Skittles from 7.30pm which is a great family evening. Everyone welcome, no members £1 and f you are feeling peckish, there will be hot dogs and burgers available to purchase. Why not look on our website, stmaryssupportersclub.co.ukto see what events are being held and how to make a booking.

RIVERSIDE CLUB: Today, Friday, we have four first time topical speakers on a variety of subjects, but to tempt you, one will be on Toastmasters and another on Living in Japan. Come along and support these first time speakers. In the New Year you will find us listed regularly in the What’s On page. Yes we have put the programme together for 2018 already. Christmas dinner is obviously a popular event and we now have a full coach.