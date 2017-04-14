BRITISH LEGION: Six months ago the Newick Royal British Legion branch was in danger of closing down due to falling membership. Happily four or five new members have now joined, which should ensure that the branch continues, at least for the time being.

TWINNING ASSOCIATION: There are only a few places remaining on the coach for the Twinning Association visit to Itteville, Newick’s twin French village, over the late spring bank holiday. The visit is halfway between a rugby club tour and a WI outing, and contains aspects of both.

COUNCIL ELECTIONS: A reminder that elections to the County Council will be held on Thursday May 4, with the result being declared the following day. Newick, with six other rural districts, form the Chailey County Constituency, which returns a single councillor. Four parties have nominated candidates: Conservatives, Green Party, Liberal Democrats and Socialists.

CHURCH SERVICES: St Mary’s Church will be holding a celebration on St George’s Day, April 23. This will begin with light refreshments in the Barn Centre at 5pm, followed by a special Songs of Praise service in the church at 8pm. PARISH MEETING: The Annual Parish Meeting will be held in the village hall on Wednesday starting at 7.30pm. This is not a parish council meeting, but a once a year opportunity to hear and discuss events that are going on in the village and its fifty plus clubs and societies. It even includes light refreshments. CRICKET: If the current glorious weather continues there is no better way to spend a lazy summer afternoon that watching cricket on the Rec. Newick’s first home game is on Sunday April 23, staring at 2pm, against Waldron.

