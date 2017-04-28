WAR DEAD: The Royal British Legion has published the names of the fallen in the two world wars on its notice board. Seven in World War II and fifty one in the 1914-1918 War. There were some 250-300 men of military age in Newick in 1914-1918, some of whom did not serve in the armed forces for one reason or another. A casualty rate of around 20 percent. A sobering thought. Around one family in ten will have lost a member, some more than one.

RUGBY NEWS: On a more cheerful note the Rugby club has now finished its domestic season, and ended up a respectable fifth in the league. One further match remains, a game against a touring side from Northampton tomorrow, Saturday.

CIRCUS: The John Lawson Circus will be visiting Newick, on the Green, over the Bank Holiday weekend at the beginning of May.

DRY WEATHER: Everyone will have noticed that we have had a very mild and dry winter.-, just how dry is surprising and rather worrying. Over the 41/2 months from 1 December 2016 to date we have had over 10 inches less than our normal average rainfall, and reservoirs are far from full. If this continues it will have serious repercussions for agriculture. Needless to say gardens will also be affected, and we shall have the customary hosepipe ban.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.