RUGBY: Last Saturday, in the last match of the season, Newick hosted a touring side from Nuneaton. The visitors won a close and enjoyable game 24-17 and were entertained to an evening barbecue at The Crown.

CONCERT: Burgess Hill Symphony Concert. This is very much outside the parish, but we decided we ought to mention it because four of the players are from Newick. Saturday May 13. Details from 01825 722660.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: The horticultural society is holding its plant sale tomorrow, Saturday, 9am to 11.30am in the Community Centre.

AFTERNOON CLUB: The talk at the May meeting on Thursday will be by Tony Turk, on the theme of History and Wildlife of Newick Common. This common is perhaps little known in comparison with its more glamorous counterpart in Chailey, but has been of considerable historical importance.

