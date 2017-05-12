TWINNING ASSOCIATION: Now that the dust has settled on the French Presidential election and our own County Council Poll the twinning association has a full coach (50) for the official visit to Itteville, Newick’s French twin, over the coming Bank Holiday weekend. This will be the 25th anniversary of the initial twinning in 1992. With some 6,000 inhabitants Itteville is twice the size of Newick and is politicised at the local level. Here has already been one complete change of control during twinning, and it remains to be seen what effect if any the recent Presidential election will have.

POLITICS: Whilst on the subject of politics Jim Sheppard has been re-elected to represent Chailey constituency on the East Sussex County Council for a further four years.

COUNTRY MARKET: A reminder that the Country Market is open in the village hall every Friday between 10am and 11am, offering a good selection of home baking, vegetables, plants and handicrafts. Also a good opportunity to have coffee and biscuits with your friends and to catch up with the latest village gossip.

GIRL GUIDES: In 1947, just after the end of World War II, Lewes and District Girl Guides held their first meeting. They will be celebrating their 70th birthday on June 17 with an afternoon tea. So if you, your mother or your grandmother were involved please phone 07719 660292 or e-mail lewesguides@hotmail.co.uk. For an invitee.

