NEWICK HEALTH CENTRE: Thankfully the Health Centre has not been affected by the recent Hacking for Ransom outrage. Possibly because systems are up to date and properly protected.

NEWICK ROOTZ: Thanks to working parties of volunteers from Newick Rootz during the winter months rights of way in the parish, together with stiles and bridges, have been well maintained. Now begins the task of keeping footpaths clear of summer growth. Members of Rootz do a lot to help all to enjoy our rights of way.

AFTERNOON CLUB: Tony Turk gave a fascinating talk on the history and fauna and flora of Newick Common. Such an amazing variety from so small a site.

TWINNING: Ahead of the Visite Officielle over the Bank Holiday weekend there have been several requests for supplies of Marmite from our French friends. It is gratifying to know that some of them have been converted to enjoy one of our gastronomic treats, but there are concerns over supply after Brexit.

