TERRY COOMBS: The village was shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Terry Coombs our postmaster for 27 years. A genial and very occasionally crusty presence. We shall miss him/ At the moment the future of the Post Office is uncertain.

TWINNING: ​This material is being sent from Itteville, Newick’s French twin, where we are celebrating 25 years of successful twinning. The Newick party of 52 had an uneventful Journey by coach and ferry, and all are staying with French families. We were touched by the fact that before the Saturday evening banquet our hosts arranged a period of silence to show solidarity with the victims of our Manchester atrocity. The banquet itself, of seven courses; was the customary gastronomic experience.

WOODLAND: If you are able to go into the triangle of Woodland beyond Shortbridge you will find an artificial mound; covered in mature trees, pointing towards Newick. This where the Uckfield to Newick projected line ran out of funds in the late 19th century. Possibly the last line in Sussex to be reopened.

