TWINNING: The Twinners arrived back in Newick on Bank Holiday Monday evening after an uneventful journey. Immigration took over to hours, but worth it if it screens out undesirables. He weekend marked the completion of 25 years’ happy twinning, and our French hosts invited all English past presidents together with many of our founder members. A memorable weekend, although the speeches did go on rather, with the need to translate them into the two languages.

TERRY COOMBS: The funeral of our late Postmaster, Terry Coombs, will be on Monday June 12, 2pm in the Parish Church. At this stage the Post Office remains closed, and its future uncertain.

ALZHEIMER’S: On Thursday there will be s Cup Cake morning (10am to noon) in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society, held in our (new) Pantry at the junction of Allington and Church roads.

FOOD FAIR: The Newick Food Fair will be held on Saturday June 17 on the Village Green, starting at 11am.

