Alzheimers: Some of the creations at the Alzheimers’ Society cup cake morning (The Pantry, Thursday 15) were true works of art. Most impressive to see how many calories could be engineered on such a small base. The gastronomes raised a total of £407 for the Soceity.

Fruit Fair: There were 26 stalls at the Fruit Fair on the Green on Saturday 17, a record participation. Thanks are due to the band of volunteers who set up the Fair and cleared up afterwards.

Concert: On Saturday 24 there will be a concert in the Village Church by a group of young violinists and pianists., staring at 3 p.m. Although young these are serious performers. Tickets are £8 for adults, £4 for children.

Post Office: Still nothing definite. There are two conflicting notices, one of which says that the office is “temporarily closed”, whilst the other advertises the premises as being “To Let”.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.