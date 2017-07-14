CRICKET: The charity game last Sunday was a pleasant success, with two evenly matched teams. A major problem for the cricket club, as it was also for the football and Rugby clubs during their 2016/2017 season, is a shortage of players, particularly youngsters. A partial solution may be a change of format in the youth leagues.

TWINNING: The twinners held their annual lunch in the Ballochs’ impressive garden in Allngton Place, with the customary food and liquid indulgence. We send our best wishes tour twin on their anniversary of the storming of the Bastille on July 14. Not sure about too much celebration, given how things subsequently turned out.

ROYAL BRITISH LEGION: A reminder that there will be no monthly meeting in August.

THE RIVER (AGAIN): Newick has lost two of its routes to the sea (the Ouse Navigation in the 19th century, and its railway in the 1950s). But happily we now have a new route for those of a fitter disposition the Ouse Valley Footpath. This actually follows the river from its source and enters the Parish from the North, before crossing through the village and leaving the Barcombe road at the Rocks. The first stage then follows the river to Lewes, some nine miles. A pause for refreshments at the Anchor Inn, and ultimate collapse into Tesco’s coffee bar on the river bank in Lewes. More next week.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.