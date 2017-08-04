AFTERNOON CLUB: Next Thursday’s talk (Community Centre, 2.30pm) is by David Wickens. Subject, Diamonds. Promises to be an interesting presentation.

NEWICK GREEN WI: The summer lunch (members only) will be held at Tergun, Church Road, (just behind the Reading Room) 12.30pm on Thursday August 24.

CHURCH HOLIDAY CLUB: All Primary school children are invited to the Holiday Club, to be held in Barcombe from Monday to Wednesday, August 14 to 16. Details from Rev Paul Mundy 01825 723186.

FRIDAY MARKET: The market continues throughout the month, no holiday closure, 10am to 11am every Friday in the village hall.

SCOUTS AND CUBS: Twenty-two Scouts and Cubs were fortunate to have fine weather for their annual camp. There are considerable repairs and refurbishments being made to the Scout Hut during late summer. Donations and new recruits welcome. Sylvia Armitage 01825 723448.

