Will Page Run: The Will Page 10 kms Run is being held on Sunday 27, start at 11 a.m. from the KGV Recreation Ground. This run was inaugurated by the Page family in memory of Will, a promising rugby player, who was tragically killed in a traffic accident. Originally an event for family, friends and Rugby club members it now forms part of the serious race calendar. The final straw for the recreational runners is the long uphill stretch into the village and finishing line.

Rugby: The rugby season starts on 26 August. The first home game is against Crawley 2 on Saturday 2 September. There is still time for veterans and aspirants to join up. Training is on Wednesday evenings (7.30 p.m. on the KGV Rugby pitch.) You are virtually certain to get a game, as the Club is perennially short of players.

World War 1: The Royal Sussex Regiment had around 20 battalions formed and reformed over the course of the war. The regiment’s battle history is thus long and diverse. One example from the battle Ypres/Mons, when one of the Sussex battalions suffered 295 casualties(killed, wounded and missing) from strength of round 600-700. A rate approaching 50%. A sad and sobering thought

Eleanor Manvill: The funeral of Eleanor Manvll will be held in the Village Church at 2 p.m. on Monday 21st.

