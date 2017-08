MERCHANT NAVY: There will be a short service on The Green at noon on Sunday 3 September to commemorate the seamen of the British Merchant Navy who lost their lives during the second world war.

Theirs is a sometimes forgotten tragedy – 1,554 ships were sunk and 36,749 sailors lost their lives – a casualty rate of some 27%..

ROYAL BRITISH LEGION: A reminder that monthly meetings restart on Wednesday 6 September after the summer break. &.30 p.m. in the Community Centre.

ART WAVE: The final three days of the Art Wave (59 Church Road) are from 26-28.

