ROYAL BRITISH LEGION: The Legion barbecue last Saturday at he Barn Centre was blessed by fine weather. The October meeting, on Wednesday, will be a speaker meeting. Les Coppard will talk about the Normandy beaches. All villagers are invited. Doors open at 7.30pm in the Community Centre, with the talk staring at 8pm.

FRIDAY MARKET: The market (10am to 11am every Friday in the village hall) continues to flourish. A small problem in the produce area is that a glut affects all gardeners simultaneously over several weeks, ergo sellers of runner beans could only sell them to each other.

RUGBY: The season got off to a good start, with the 1st XV winning two of its first three matches. But early season injuries are making it difficult to raise a second XV. Débutantes still urgently needed.

FUN FAIR: Shaylers’ Fun Fair is due to visit the Green during week commencing October 2.