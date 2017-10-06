VILLAGE PUBS: Sadly the Bull remains closed for refurbishment, but the Royal Oak and Crown have well patronised over weekends, given fine weather. Particularly gratifying was the garden full of customers at the Crown. Worth noting that the pub has recently introduced and innovative selection of starters for find it difficult to cope with the generous portions of the main dishes. Last Sunday evening the Royal Oak hosted a charity event organised by the Chailey and Wivelsfield Vintage Tractor Club, in aid of the St Peter and St James Hospice, with our MP Maria Caulfield among the many participants. More next week.

COFFEE MORNING: Still on the charitable theme the Pantry sponsors a coffee morning, yet again in support of the Hospice, from 10am to noon on Wednesday.

CHURCH SERVICE: An innovative service in St Mary’s Church on Sunday October 15 at 4pm is for family and friends to give thanks for the lives of friends and family members who have passed away. Details from 721266.

TREFOIL GUILD: The Trefoil Guild is an association of former girl guides and supporters. The guild is holding a meeting in the Church Barn Centre on Wednesday October 18 at 7pm, when Janet Pennington will speak on Witches, Warlocks and Wellingtons - the Ritual Protection of the Home. Libel laws prevent us from identifying any inhabitants of the village who fall under the first two categories.