REOPENING: Good to learn that the Bull hopes to reopen for business on November 6, after a long closure for refurbishment. A note regarding the recent fundraising event in the Royal Oak for Sty. Peter and St. James hospice. The Chailey and Wivelsfield veteran tractor association is a recently established charity whose main aim is to support the Hospice.

ROYAL BRITISH LEGION: It is important that as many members as possible attend this year’s AGM, as a decision needs to be taken regarding the future e of the ranch. Further details next week.

DEMENTIA: The New Memory Moments Cafe will have its inaugural meeting in the village hall on Tuesday at 2pm. It is hoped to continue the Cafe on a weekly basis from November 7 onwards for all those involved directly or indirectly with dementia.